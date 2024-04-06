8-Year-Old Boy Caught Stealing in Fairbanks' Tallest Building

After a series of thefts in Fairbanks ’ tallest building, an 8-year-old boy was found to be responsible for stealing $200 from people in the Polaris Building in February 1955. The story is part of a new draft index of documentation for the building, which is scheduled for demolition.

Two years prior, radio broadcasters sat at the peak of the Polaris and residents turned off signs and lights in response to their calls.

Theft Fairbanks Polaris Building Demolition Documentation

