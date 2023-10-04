8 Ways The Last Of Us Season 2 Will Improve Upon The Game

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The Last of Us season 2 may be far away, but the next chapter in HBO’s adaptation of the hugely popular game series is set to improve The Last of Us Part II in many ways. Not only did The Last of Us season 1 break the video game adaptation curse, but it also set new standards for how to translate a video game story to the screen.

Considering that season 1 ended right where the first game did, The Last of Us season 2’s story is expected to match that of the sequel. The Last of UsPart II is set five years after the events of the first game, although it includes key flashbacks. From Abby’s character to Joel’s death, here is how The Last of Us season 2 will improve upon the game.

8 Abby Will Be More Sympathetic In The Last Of Us Season 2 By the very nature of an ensemble TV show, The Last of Us season 2 will likely spend more time with each of its main characters than the game. Players only have the perspective of the character they are controlling, which, in The Last of Us Part II, is mostly Ellie. headtopics.com

7 The Last Of Us Season 2's Villains Will Be More Fleshed-Out The Last of Us Part II introduces a lot of new characters, from allies to villains. The definition of villains in The Last of Us can be complicated, especially with how Part II dealt with the idea of point of view.

6 Joel’s Death Will Be Better Handled In The Last Of Us Season 2 Joel’s death in The Last of Us Part II is arguably the most divisive game moment of the last few years. After almost a decade of waiting, players got to revisit Joel and Ellie, only for the former to die within the first few minutes of the sequel. headtopics.com

