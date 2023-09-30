8 Ways Ahsoka Tano Has Taken Luke Skywalker's Star Wars Legends Role

The real replacement for Legends Luke is Ahsoka. The Legends timeline by no means halted Luke’s character development, nor did it increase his wisdom and power without purpose.

This once-canonical iteration of Luke continued to grow and learn about Jedi Knighthood, with his many defeats and mistakes proving as instructive as his victories. Fundamentally, Luke never loses one of his core traits from the original trilogy: his undying love for his friends and family members. Luke values his loved ones more than his duties and positions within the New Jedi Order, Rebellion, and New Republic, and the lessons he learned in the original trilogy have a strong influence on the philosophies of his generation of Jedi. While canon’s Luke does not live up to the Legends incarnation, Ahsoka Tano fills the role quite well.

8 Ahsoka Takes The Role Of A Wandering Knight Ahsoka Tano fills a similar role to the Legends-era Luke Skywalker after the events of Return of the Jedi but before the establishment of the New Jedi Order. Luke Skywalker officially left the New Republic roughly a year after Return of the Jedi.

