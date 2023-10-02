8 Unnecessarily Violent New Melee Weapons In Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Guns may be a big focus of Cyberpunk 2077, but the Phantom Liberty DLC is a great reminder that melee weapons can also be an excellent choice in the game. With the right skills and upgrades, getting up close and personal with enemies is a highly viable strategy for any type of infiltration or battle.

7 Agaou The Agaou isn't as much of a dedicated melee weapon as many of the new offerings in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, as this hand-axe is meant to be thrown. That doesn't mean, however, that it can't be wielded in hand-to-hand combat, and the most fun can often be had by melding the two approaches. The real brutality with the Agaou comes from its headshot incentivization, with a multiplier that makes aiming for the face the best way to tear through enemies and make them regret ever hearing of V.

6 Fang Fang is an interesting Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty weapon, but it's best used in combination with a gun. This blade shares a unique gameplay connection with the Bald Eagle, a new power revolver.

Not only do melee weapons provide plenty of fun in the way of gameplay, but they can also stand out by making for some especially visceral violence compared to the relatively straightforward trajectory of a bullet.

The Phantom Liberty DLC brings plenty to the table for Cyberpunk 2077, adding a major new area and storyline alongside various miscellaneous updates. Some revamped systems, general improvements, and even new items, like some of the melee weapon additions, are now accessible through the base game even without purchasing the DLC, while other content additions require in investment into Phantom Liberty. For anyone who prefers wielding knives and katanas to guns, however, buying Phantom Liberty grants more thorough access to freshening up melee combat with an entirely new arsenal of tools for V to employ.

8 Nehan The Nehan is a new Iconic version of the Cyberpunk 2077 knife, the Kaiken, bearing a similar appearance as showcased in a video from SwanyPlaysGames on YouTube. The Nehan turns its basic utility into something special, with thrown hits causing bleeding to give V the edge over enemies. It also features bonus melee damage, making it a genuine contender for one of the most effective melee weapons. Like the regular Kaiken, this isn't great for defensive play, but moving fast and striking accurately can prove undeniably lethal to any who stand in its way.

8 Nehan The Nehan is a new Iconic version of the Cyberpunk 2077 knife, the Kaiken, bearing a similar appearance as showcased in a video from SwanyPlaysGames on YouTube. The Nehan turns its basic utility into something special, with thrown hits causing bleeding to give V the edge over enemies. It also features bonus melee damage, making it a genuine contender for one of the most effective melee weapons. Like the regular Kaiken, this isn't great for defensive play, but moving fast and striking accurately can prove undeniably lethal to any who stand in its way.

Throwing the Fang into an enemy's leg and then firing the Bald Eagle into it will blow it off, a uniquely violent combination that does, unfortunately, not work on its own. Even as a solo melee weapon, however, the Fang increases power with successive strikes and can handicap enemies when tossed.

5 Baby Boomer The Baby Boomer is a two-handed club by categorization and a baseball bat by nature. Baseball bats can be brutal when swung with enough force, but nothing about them would generally suggest excessive violence. In Cyberpunk 2077, however, this particular weapon is all about the combos. Each successive attack in a combo raises the crit chance for the next, so chaining things well can lead to intense spikes in damage. A few half-hearted swings might not take the Baby Boomer very far, but someone who knows how to wield it well can make it devastating.

4 Murphy's Law It's not easy to pick up Murphy's Law quickly in Cyberpunk 2077, as this one-handed club can be acquired during the last mission of the Phantom Liberty DLC. Acquiring it, however, will make it obvious that the weapon was worth the wait. Murphy's Law increases the chances for effects like stun and shock, significantly boosts armor penetration, and swings faster when foes are downed, making for some cruel beatdowns. Its namesake law means that anything that can go wrong will go wrong, a lesson that's certainly true for V's enemies when facing down this melee weapon.

3 Errata Katanas are a Cyberpunk 2077 classic, but the Errata is the weapon for anyone who ever grew ambitious enough to decide a regular katana was simply a little too boring. This is a Thermal Katana, featuring a glowing red edge that can inflict a burn effect on enemies. Bearing more of a resemblance to the darksaber of Star Wars than any blade that could be effectively wielded in real life, the deadly combination of intense slashing power and red-hot steel results in a uniquely vicious product that's sure to terrorize the streets of Night City.

2 Volkodav The Volkodav machete follows the Errata's lead in adding some burn power to a blade, but it comes out on top as the more violent option, thanks to the differences in design. While the Errata promises a clean strike, the Volkodav combines the overall distribution of a machete with some of the industrial form factor of a saw, making for brutish and ugly implications when wielded in combat. Although it only has a chance to inflict its burn, striking an enemy marked by the burn will automatically crit, meaning that the luck of the draw could see some enemies dispatched with a special amount of vengeance.

1 CUT-O-MATIC XMOD-2 The name of the CUT-O-MATIC XMOD-2 really says it all, screaming its violent intentions at the top of its theoretical lungs. The name of this weapon calls the energy of Doom games to mind more than it does the typical gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077, and the appearance certainly matches that notion. V can rip and tear through enemies with this chainsword, which ups the power of the Budget Arms CUT-O-MATIC found in the base game to new and terrifying heights. Like with the Volkodav, the grittiness makes the idea of this weapon uniquely unpleasant, putting the machete to shame in that regard.

Although many of the best melee weapons added in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty can be acquired through missions or purchased from vendors, the CUT-O-MATIC XMOD-2 can be acquired in a very specific way that befits its gritty nature. The weapon is found rather than earned, located in the Terra Cognito area of Dogtown. V will have to pull it out of the head of a body buried with only the head above ground, a tale that may not quite live up to King Arthur's sword in the stone but rewards an inglorious Excalibur of its own in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.