8 Surprising Habits That Turn Your Teeth Yellow

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions as it pertains to all aspects of your daily life. We constantly strive to provide you with the best information possible.
"I've had many patients who believe that since vaping isn't exactly smoking, it doesn't lead to teeth staining. This is a myth!" shares Mackie."The chemicals that make up the juice in e-cigarettes and vapes stain the teeth yellow or brown. To that end, vaping can also cause dry mouth, which can make it more difficult to fight off cavities.
"I have seen that consuming a diet high in acidic foods and beverages, such as citrus fruits, sodas, and certain salad dressings, can erode the enamel on your teeth," says Silver."Enamel erosion exposes the underlying dentin, which is naturally yellowish. Over time, this can lead to yellow teeth."Most people are aware that red wine, coffee, and tea can stain your teeth, but there are other foods and beverages that fly under the radar. headtopics.com
Mackie recommends brushing two to three times daily using a soft-bristled toothbrush with light pressure, in accordance with guidelines from the American Dental Association. There's another way that your oral hygiene habits could be making your teeth yellow: forgetting to brush your tongue.
"Many patients believe that brushing is just about the teeth. This completely leaves out the gums, the roof of the mouth, and the tongue," says Mackie."The tongue can hold on to bad bacteria, causing the teeth to yellow. I recommend using a good tongue scraper as part of your oral hygiene routine."There are some instances in which poor oral hygiene is the result of poor tools. headtopics.com
