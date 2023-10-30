8 Surprising Habits That Turn Your Teeth Yellow

This content includes information from experts in their field and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions as it pertains to all aspects of your daily life. We constantly strive to provide you with the best information possible.is widely considered one of the most attractive physical features a person can have. In fact, when the dating site Match.

"I've had many patients who believe that since vaping isn't exactly smoking, it doesn't lead to teeth staining. This is a myth!" shares Mackie."The chemicals that make up the juice in e-cigarettes and vapes stain the teeth yellow or brown. To that end, vaping can also cause dry mouth, which can make it more difficult to fight off cavities.

"I have seen that consuming a diet high in acidic foods and beverages, such as citrus fruits, sodas, and certain salad dressings, can erode the enamel on your teeth," says Silver."Enamel erosion exposes the underlying dentin, which is naturally yellowish. Over time, this can lead to yellow teeth."Most people are aware that red wine, coffee, and tea can stain your teeth, but there are other foods and beverages that fly under the radar. headtopics.com

Mackie recommends brushing two to three times daily using a soft-bristled toothbrush with light pressure, in accordance with guidelines from the American Dental Association. There's another way that your oral hygiene habits could be making your teeth yellow: forgetting to brush your tongue.

"Many patients believe that brushing is just about the teeth. This completely leaves out the gums, the roof of the mouth, and the tongue," says Mackie."The tongue can hold on to bad bacteria, causing the teeth to yellow. I recommend using a good tongue scraper as part of your oral hygiene routine."There are some instances in which poor oral hygiene is the result of poor tools. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: BestLifeOnline »

After a record water year, did Utahns' conservation habits stick?Runoff filled reservoirs and knocked Utah out of drought status and water use only ticked up slightly. Read more ⮕

Liz Meets Surprising Male 90 Day Fiancé Franchise Star Amid Ed FightWhile tired of fighting for her tumultuous relationship with Big Ed, Liz Woods parties with an unexpected 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star. Read more ⮕

11 Classic Horror Movies With Surprising Hidden LGBTQ+ SubtextBefore many LGBTQ+ characters could be openly represented in movies, some horror films used code and subtexts to depict LGBTQ+ characters and plots. Read more ⮕

Surprising Colombia wins baseball gold medal at Pan American GamesTwo teams with little tradition in baseball at the Pan American Games played the tournament’s final on Saturday, with Colombia ending as gold medalist after a sound 9-1 win against Brazil. Neither had ever been in the decider. Mexico finished with the bronze medal after beating Panama. Read more ⮕

Lakers News: LeBron James Poised To Lap LA Great In Surprising StatWhy not another? Read more ⮕

Forget Kid Rock, Bud Light has a surprising new supporterAn unlikely big name has made a big deal with Bud Light after its controversial partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Read more ⮕