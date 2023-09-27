8 Superman Legacy Reveals From James Gunn's DC Comics Influences

These comic influences could give some big clues. In a couple of Tweets, James Gunn has named Superman for All Seasons and All-Star Superman as the main influences behind the new Superman project (via James Gunn on Twitter/X 1, 2).

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT With the DCEU drawing to a close, James Gunn has been drumming up enthusiasm for the movie that will kickstart the new DCU, Superman: Legacy, by revealing the main comic book influences behind the project. The advent of a new Superman, who will now be played by David Corenswet, hasn't had the smoothest of starts following the backlash received for removing Henry Cavill as the titular hero. It goes without saying, then, that Superman: Legacy had better hit the right notes - something to which Gunn's professed comic book influences might give some clues.

In a couple of Tweets, James Gunn has named Superman for All Seasons and All-Star Superman as the main influences behind the new Superman project (via James Gunn on Twitter/X 1, 2). Released in 1998 and 2005, respectively, these are two of the most unique yet best-received Superman publications to date, which is a promising sign for the prospects of Superman: Legacy. With this in mind, some assumptions can easily be drawn from the fact that these comic book stories have apparently been chosen as the backbone for the movie to kickstart the DCU.

8 Superman: Legacy Will Likely Be Colorful & Vibrant Given Gunn's track record with superhero movies, one of the least surprising Superman: Legacy reveals could be its depiction of a more colorful and vibrant DC Universe. Gunn's comic book influences all but confirm this, given that the vibrant art for both Superman for All Seasons and All-Star Superman are particularly noteworthy. It would be a welcome breath of fresh air for the superhero, whose most recent outing was decidedly muted in the color palette department despite sporting a largely well-received fresh take on the costume.

7 The DCU Superman's Suit Will Probably Adopt A Classic Style While Superman's costume in Man of Steel is popular, the iconic old-school ensemble will likely be reappearing in Superman: Legacy given how both of Gunn's comic influences feature the suit in all its classic glory. This will marry well with a more colorful universe, given that Superman's vibrant red-and-blue suit is supposed to be striking. It will continue a trend in Superman movies that began in its earliest days with a comic-accurate depiction of the suit, unlike the many iterations of Batman's suit seen in his various big-screen outings.

6 Lex Luthor Could Play A Central Role In both comic book influences, Superman's arch nemesis, Lex Luthor, plays an integral role, even acting as the narrator for one of the Superman For All Seasons installments. That same publication sees Lex Luthor essentially battle Superman for control over Metropolis, something he dubs "a love story." It wouldn't be surprising, given the track record of Superman movies, to have Luthor appear in a central villain role once more. Though the role has yet to be cast, the confirmation of Corenswet as Superman has now given more credence to the rumor that Nicolas Hoult may portray Lex Luthor.

5 Superman: Legacy Might Feature The 12 Labors Of Superman Although Gunn stated (Via James Gunn) that Superman: Legacy will not be an adaptation of the All-Star Superman comic, that does not mean it won't borrow from its pages. Not adapting the comic is probably for the best, as introducing just one of the 12 labors of Superman to the big screen will introduce exceptionally high stakes, as they include such feats as creating life, answering the Unanswerable Question, and conquering death. It would certainly kickstart the DCU with a bang, however, given just how consequential the 12 labors are.

4 Superman: Legacy Will Probably Be More Fun A longstanding criticism of the DCEU was its tendency to favor dark and brooding motifs in stark contrast to the MCU's more lighthearted approach to just as tumultuous circumstances. Superman in All-Star Superman, in particular, exhibits a much more jovial persona than recent movie depictions, even in the face of the dire circumstances he finds himself in. It would also track with Gunn's proficiency to inject humor into Superhero franchises, as both Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad demonstrate. This will make for a refreshing new take on Clark Kent, who may even let slip a joke or two as he goes about saving Metropolis from its first DCU threat.

3 Clark Kent's Humanity May Be Explored More Deeply Much of the previous iterations of Clark Kent have focussed on his godlike powers and just how meager puny mortals are by comparison. Superman For All Seasons bucks that trend by honing in on Clark Kent's humanity, his attempts to navigate human struggles and relationships, and his drive to provide street-level support in Metropolis. About as much has already been confirmed by Peter Safran when discussing the plans for Superman: Legacy, as well as the casting of a younger Clark Kent, who will likely be coming to terms with his powers while also coming of age.

2 Superman: Legacy May Lean Into Science Fiction One of the more unique aspects of All-Star Superman is its science fiction theme as it spends a lot of time in outer space, explores time travel, and even features the artificial star Solaris. This is a well-trodden path for Gunn, who has dealt with superhero/science fiction crossovers capably in his tenure with Guardians of the Galaxy. The sun plays an important role in Superman's lore as a whole, and particularly in All-Star Superman, where it essentially sentences the titular hero to death - though it is extremely unlikely that the DCU will open with that plot line.

1 Superman: Legacy Will Prioritize Relationships and Story Where Man of Steel saw Superman level Metropolis in his tumultuous tussle with Zod, Superman: Legacy is more likely to hone in on the story of Superman and the relationships he has with central figures like Lois Lane. Both comic influences mentioned by Gunn prioritize Clark Kent's relationship with his family, colleagues, and friends, including some heart-wrenching final moments with Lois in All-Star Superman. Lana Lang may also feature more prominently in Superman: Legacy, given her prominent role in Superman for All Seasons and Clark Kent's early life.

What is also notable is that Superman: Legacy's confirmed cast has already confirmed a slew of lesser-known characters, including Metamorpho, Mr. Terrific, and Guy Gardner. This means there are a lot of characters for Superman to get to know in his first DCU outing, which a drawn-out battle would no doubt overshadow.