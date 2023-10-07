8 Signs John Wick 5 With Keanu Reeves Will Happen (Despite Chapter 4's Ending)

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Fortunately for John Wick fans, there are some strong signs that John Wick 5 with Keanu Reeves will happen despite John Wick: Chapter 4's ending. In the most recent installment in the hit Lionsgate franchise, John Wick faced off against the full might of the High Table and beat the shadowy cabal at its own game.

Even with the apparent end to John Wick's vendetta and his demise, there have been clues that John Wick is still alive and simply faked his death to throw the High Table off his path. Since the film's huge success, there have been hints that the franchise will continue with Reeves as the star from producers, director Chad Stahelski, and even Reeves himself.

Chad Stahelski has stated to Inverse that he has ideas for up to nine John Wick films, and after filming John Wick: Chapter 4's alternate ending, the door for John Wick 5 has clearly been left open.

7 John Wick's Director Believes Keanu Reeves Would Do John Wick 5 Stahelski and Reeves have been friends ever since their time working together on The Matrix movies, and the John Wick director firmly believes that if they found the right story Reeves would return.

When approached by Lionsgate to film John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4 back to back, Stahelski refused. While it was possible to do, and with certainly more support after the first and even second film's proven track record, he preferred to take time off between each film.

5 John Wick 4's Box Office Success Makes Chapter 5 Inevitable John Wick: Chapter 4 grossed just over $432 million worldwide, making it the most successful film in the franchise to date. There's no doubt that Lionsgate would continue with the franchise even without Chad Stahelski, who has given the rights holder his blessing to continue the series in whatever way they see fit.

