8 Passengers Creator Expected to Enter Plea Agreement in Child Abuse Case

8 passengers creator Ruby Franke is expected to enter into a plea agreement on charges of six felony counts of aggravated child abuse. Her attorneys have accused her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, of pulling the strings that led to the two women's arrests. Franke has been charged with six counts of felony child abuse and has been in custody since Aug. 30. The exact terms of the plea deal have not yet been released.





YouTube Mom Ruby Franke Appears in Court on Child Abuse ChargesRuby Franke, the popular YouTube mom known for her channel 8 Passengers, has made her initial appearance in court on felony child abuse charges. She and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, are being held without bail at the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Utah. Franke's attorneys claim that she was isolated by Hildebrandt, leading to a distorted sense of morality.

