8 Most Important Matrix Moments The Movies Didn’t Show

Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for media related to the Wachowskis' The Matrix franchise. 10 Explaining The Oracle's Appearance Change One might recall the sudden change in actresses for the fan-favorite character the Oracle, a program designed to assist humans in their fight against the machines. Something of a maternal figure to the franchise's characters, the Oracle was admired for her prophetic musings, warm smile, and sense of humor. However, one detail about her that always stood out was the change in actresses throughout the original trilogy's duration.

Summary The Matrix franchise is beloved for its intricate, layered narratives, but there were still some important moments that were left out of the movies and were explained elsewhere. Across four films, audiences experienced mind-bending themes, stunning visuals, and an overall aesthetic that effortlessly oozes charisma. However, despite the popularity of the live-action franchise, there also exists an extended media that explores The Matrix's themes that aren't as popular. In addition to the movies, there also exists four video games, an animated anthology series, and a comic book run that was partially written by Lana & Lilly Wachowski - all of which helped further solidify the franchise's legacy.

While not as popular as the live-action films, these supplemental projects are still important as they delve deeper into the series' lore and further explore the themes initially presented in the movies. With the abundance of theories surrounding The Matrix, these projects help recontextualize the ideas presented in the previous movies and offer fans and critics alike a refreshing way to view the beloved franchise. Here are some of the most important elements of the Matrix franchise that were explained outside the movies.

Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for media related to the Wachowskis' The Matrix franchise.

10 Explaining The Oracle's Appearance Change One might recall the sudden change in actresses for the fan-favorite character the Oracle, a program designed to assist humans in their fight against the machines. Something of a maternal figure to the franchise's characters, the Oracle was admired for her prophetic musings, warm smile, and sense of humor. However, one detail about her that always stood out was the change in actresses throughout the original trilogy's duration. Gloria Foster played the Oracle in the first two films and Mary Alice played the character in the third film, and this sudden shift in actors left audiences scratching their heads.

In reality, Foster passed away before the trilogy's conclusion and was replaced by Mary Alice in subsequent media. However, the Wachowskis used Enter the Matrix to canonically explain what happened to the Oracle between the different films, and their explanation is actually pretty cool. Sometime between the events of The Matrix Revolutions and Enter the Matrix, Rama and Kamala Kandra, Sati's parents, traded the original Oracle's termination codes with the Merovingian in exchange for Sati's freedom from the Matrix. As unfortunate as the canonical events are, this was a clever way to handle the change in actors as it felt organic to the franchise's lore.

9 Rescuing Potentials in The Matrix: Path of Neo The Matrix: Path of Neo is an action-adventure game released in 2005 and developed by Shiny Entertainment. The game allows players to play as Neo during the events of the original trilogy along with some fresh content written by the Wachowskis specifically for the game. One of the original missions sees Neo devoting his time to recruiting other redpills (also known as Potentials) in a fashion similar to Morpheus recruiting him in The Matrix.

This mission in particular centers around Neo searching for a young man named Chuang Tzu, a gifted painter and martial artist who is also being sought after by the Smiths. Upon locating Tzu, he challenges Neo to a fight to test whether the One really is, well, the One. The fight itself is fairly challenging, but after besting the martial artist, he complies with Neo's requests and the player earns a series of upgrades for their trouble.

8 Neo and Trinity Saving Kid in Kid's Story Although not as well-received as The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions were praised for their fight choreography, score, and introduction of new characters. Among those new characters were intriguing additions like Seraph, Ghost, and the Merovingian, and they each played unique roles in the story. Another new character introduced in The Matrix Reloaded was Kid (formerly known as Michael Karl Popper), and he was notable for being self-substantiated - or someone who awoke from the Matrix without external assistance. Audiences never witnessed how Kid self-substantiated himself during the latter two films, but the ordeal was shown in The Animatrix.

Similar to Neo, Kid frequented hacker sites and intuitively felt there was something wrong with the world despite not being quite able to articulate it. After a chance conversation with Neo, Kid goes out of his way to free himself from the Matrix before the Agents can get a hold of him. With little to no other alternative in sight, Kid takes his own life, awakens in the real world, and is greeted by Neo and Trinity. This is significant because it showed audiences that there were indeed other methods to awakening in the real world, and it reinforced the theme that no one is truly alone in this world.

7 Beyond In The Matrix, Neo experiences an instance of déjà vu involving a black cat. Even though Neo initially shrugs off the occurrence, it swiftly becomes apparent that something is wrong based on the reactions of Morpheus, Trinity, and the rest of the Nebuchadnezzar. This instance is referred to as a glitch in the Matrix, and "Beyond" explains how exactly a glitch in the Matrix works. Yoko, the protagonist of this short story, is searching for her missing cat when she stumbles across a mysterious building hosting strange occurrences.

Yoko and a group of boys witness shattered glass repair itself, rain descend from bright and sunny skies, and a dark room that resembles an endless void. They eventually discover Yoko's cat in an area containing zero gravity, and they themselves indulge in the lack of gravity before a series of Smiths come and evacuate the building. With simulation theory gaining momentum these days, The Animatrix pondered whether there's a glitch in the Matrix and if humanity itself is living in a simulation 20 years ago.

6 A Detective Story Directed by Cowboy Bebop director Shinichiro Watanabe, and written by the Wachowskis, this short story has the Japanese director's signature style stamped all over it. Set in a dystopian future, a private detective named Ash is assigned to complete a task originally believed to be impossible to complete - locate a hacker named Trinity. Upon receiving the assignment, Ash learns that a few detectives before him went insane, missing, or took their own lives due to the nature of the assignment.

Ash eventually tracks Trinity down whereupon he discovers she isn't nearly as bad as he was originally made to believe. Unbeknownst to the detective, he was being tracked by Agents while in pursuit of Trinity and a shootout between the two parties quickly ensues. Assessing the situation, Ash bids Trinity farewell before presumably meeting an unfortunate fate. This story is of course well-written and directed, but the element that makes it truly shine is the fact it's somewhat an origin story for fan-favorite Trinity.

5 World Record Canonically, this story contains the earliest instances of self-substantiation, and it does it in a way that is both metaphorical and literal. Dan Davis is the protagonist of this story and an American Olympic sprinter competing in the 100-meter dash. Dan is trying to beat his previous world record of 8.99 seconds and redeem himself as that record was achieved thanks to the usage of steroids. Completely clean this time, he bests his previous record by logging 8.72 seconds as his completion time despite suffering a nasty leg injury mid-stride.

"World Record" is one of the more popular shorts among the fanbase due to its lush animation and writing. Whereas Kid achieved self-substantiation by taking his own life, Dan achieved it by pushing his body beyond its natural limits and literally breaking free from the Matrix. This is important because it continued to expand on the lore of The Matrix, and it further reinforced that it is indeed for humans to tap into the real world with or without assistance.

4 Final Flight of the Osiris The Animatrix segment "Final Flight of the Osiris" takes place directly before the events of The Matrix: Reloaded, thus making it a prelude to the events of that film. It starts with Captain Thadeus and Jue training in a dojo before their session is interrupted by an incoming threat. Realizing that the threat is a fleet of incoming sentinels - and worse, that they're making their way to Zion, the crew mates attempt to fight them off despite knowing that their efforts are futile. Before Thadeus and Jue meet their end, Jue manages to relay a message to their fellow redpills thus also jump-starting the events of Enter the Matrix.

3 Morpheus' Death Morpheus is easily one of the best characters in cinematic history and that distinction is largely due to the brilliant performance of Laurence Fishburne. Morpheus is not only the leader of the Nebuchadnezzar, but he is also the one responsible for liberating many of the characters that fans have come to know and love. Brave, compassionate, and intelligent, Morpheus is a natural leader and for most of the trilogy, he seemed more like a force of nature rather than a mortal man.

However, despite Morpheus' status as a legend and beloved character, he was eventually killed as seen in The Matrix Online. Released in 2005, The Matrix Online was an MMORPG set after the events of the trilogy. Despite receiving a lukewarm reception, the game was praised for its efforts to keep the franchise alive and for its writing. Morpheus died in the Matrix franchise at the hands of an enigmatic hunter named The Assassin after the hunter shot him with encrypted bullets designed to prevent a redpill's revival. Even though this decision was controversial among fans, its significance lies in the fact that it rewrites some key rules established in the original trilogy and raises the stakes for players.

2 The Second Renaissance Part 1 The segment "The Second Renaissance Part 1" is significant in that it shows fans the origins of the man vs. machine war that comprises the franchise's very core. Although nobody knows who started the war in the original trilogy, this half of the story shows audience that the war was started after an AI robot killed its human owner upon learning it was going to be scrapped for parts. This situation then brought about a trial that argued the validity of robot rights and thus created a divide between man and machine. Moreover, this trial and its resulting fallout would be the key events that contributed to the creation of Machine City - where Neo and the other redpills primarily operate in their ongoing war against the sentinels and Agents.

1 The Second Renaissance Part 2 Taking things even further, "The Second Renaissance Part 2" shows audiences that humans took things too far in their retaliation against the machines. Unhappy with machines establishing their own society, humans elected to wage nuclear warfare on the robots in an attempt to force them into submission or reduce them to ash. The even greater significance of this story lies in the fact that it answers Morpheus' question in the original trilogy about who struck first in the war, man or machine. It also recontextualizes the machines' proclivities for using humans as energy resources as one could argue it's a way for the machines to exact revenge on humans.

Both parts are very significant because they not only expand the lore, but they force the audience to reconsider their stance on the war and themes central to The Matrix. Additionally, they force fans and critics alike to question their own biases about similar issues in the real world and they themselves might play a role in them. The two-parter is emotional, well-written, and thought-provoking, and it helps engage the audience in ways that very few extended media can.