8% mortgage rates are perilously close — and it's a psychological milestone for the housing market

Storm clouds loom over the U.S. housing market as mortgage rates are inching towards 8%, potentially drying up home-buying demand further.

“Most buyers make their decisions based on what they can afford monthly rather than the absolute level of house prices,” he added. “With rates rising and house prices showing no signs of reversing, potential homebuyers are increasingly moving to the sidelines.

The 30-year mortgage rate inches towards 8% as the 10-year Treasury yields stays close to 4.8%. Mortgage rates closely track the 10-year and the increase in yields, which is itself a reaction to the market expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve not to ease up on rate hikes given the relative strength of the economy.For some buyers, rates are already at 8%. headtopics.com

The last time the spread was this high was during the global financial crisis in December of 2008 — “and then only briefly,” deRitis said. Taking a step back, investor sentiment is driven by economic data. The stronger the U.S. economy, the more likely the Fed will hike rates, and ultimately that pushes up mortgage rates.

Hence, “mortgage rates will stop rising and start falling only if the Fed indicates likely rate cuts next year,” NAR’s Yun said.

8% mortgage rates are perilously close — that's a psychological milestone for the housing market‘We haven’t seen an 8% mortgage rate in over 20 years,’ says Cris deRitis, deputy chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

