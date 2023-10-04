8% Mortgage Rates Are on the Horizon—and May Stick Around

With Treasury yields on the rise, an 8% mortgage rate looks increasingly likely, a gain that could drive home sales to the lowest level in more than a decade as both buyers and sellers pull back.

Freddie Mac’s latest weekly rate is expected at noon on Thursday, but movements in bond yields offer a preview of what is to come. Treasury yields, with which 30-year mortgage rates often move, imply another increase is due this week.

The recent increases bring mortgage rates closer to 8%—a level rates could hit soon, Lawrence Yun, the National Association of Realtors’ chief economist, told Barron’s. At 8%, rates would reach their highest level since August 2000, according to Freddie Mac data. That is high compared with recent years, but, as anyone who bought a home in the 1980s or 1990s will tell you, an 8% mortgage rate is far from staggering historically. Mortgage rates measured by Freddie Mac reached as high as 18.6% in 1981. headtopics.com

The cost of buying, meanwhile, has risen, with the typical primary and interest payment needed to buy a home rising to 28.5% of the median family income in June and July, according to the National Association of Realtors—the largest share since 1985.

