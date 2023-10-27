8 MCU Movies Released At The Wrong Time

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT A few MCU movies could have made a bigger impact or avoided some of their biggest flaws had they been released at a different moment. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is divided by sagas, each divided by Phases that comprise a group of movies relatively interconnected through plot, theme, or placement in the MCU's chronological timeline.

Certain feature-length releases have stood out above every MCU movie released so far, but others have failed to reach critics and audiences' expectations. Whether an MCU entry is a hit or a disappointment depends on many factors behind the scenes, but their timing and relation to the projects that came before and after also influences their reception.

8 Iron Man 2 The MCU's third release, Iron Man 2, continued Tony Stark's journey shortly after revealing his double life to the world. But beyond cementing Iron Man as a hero and setting up his eventual team-up with the Avengers, Iron Man 2 didn't offer anything particularly groundbreaking. headtopics.com

7 Ant-Man & The Wasp 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp followed Scott Lang as an established hero. But like Iron Man 2 did with Tony Stark, the Ant-Man sequel didn't do much to take the hero in a fresh direction. Ant-Man and the Wasp did give Hope van Dyne her own superhero persona and set up Avengers: Endgame by leaving Ant-Man trapped in the Quantum Realm, but failed to stand out among hard-hitting Phase 3 entries like Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther.

6 Black Panther Black Panther made a huge cultural impact beyond the MCU and the superhero genre. Instead of solving an issue, a different release date for Black Panther could have taken T'Challa's solo movie to new heights. headtopics.com

4 Black Widow 2021's Black Widow has an even bigger release date problem than Captain Marvel. As a founding member of the Avengers, Natasha Romanoff was the perfect candidate to be the MCU's first female protagonist. Yet, not only did Marvel Studios wait far too long to give Black Widow her own movie, but the film also came out two years after the character's definitive death.

