8 Celebrity-Approved Half-Up Hairstyles for Every Occasion

Half-up, half-down hairstyles are so easy to execute that they've become my tried-and-true go-to look when I'm short on time. I love that it never goes out of style and works with every hair length, but the celebrity-loved look—seen on everyone fromor ponytail, read on for eight celebrity-approved half-up hairstyles—and tips on how to execute them.
For loose hair that's not in a protective style, Giannetos recommends prepping the hair with a styling cream to add some texture."Follow up with ato slick your hair back. After you have secured your ponytail, I would use a curling iron to create your favorite style of curls," he adds.Pay homage to the '60s by adding volume to your half-up, half-down do. One way to achieve the look is to tease your hair at the crown before pulling it back into a loose ponytail.
If your front pieces are too greasy to leave out, channel Jessica Chastain's look by slicking back the front half of your hair and then fastening it with a hair tie underneath the back section.Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.Sometimes, a fun scrunchie is all you need to pull a look together.
Gabrielle Ulubay is a Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. She has also written about sexual wellness, fashion, culture, and politics both at Marie Claire and for publications like The New York Times, Bustle, and HuffPost Personal. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, including two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy.
