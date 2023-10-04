76-year-old motorist flees crash with other driver hanging onto hood

Cheryl K. Henderson, 76, of Palm Coast, was arrested Wednesday and charged with leaving the scene of a crash and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to Flagler County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

“If you get in a car crash, the last thing you want to do is run,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said inthat Henderson was involved in a minor vehicle crash on Sept. 30 in Palm Coast. They added that Henderson refused to exit her vehicle and speak with the other driver, who then used their car to block her path as she attempted to leave the scene.

Henderson then allegedly sped up and the victim was forced to jump onto the hood of her vehicle to avoid being struck,The victim told deputies that Henderson accelerated to an estimated speed of 50 mph. She was stopped when another motorist who witnessed the alleged incident forced her off the road, according to the. “Never hit another person with a car. headtopics.com

