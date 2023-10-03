75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers set to go on strike across U.S.

Barring a last-minute deal, more than 75,000 workers with health care giant Kaiser Permanente are set to strike at hundreds of hospitals and medical centers across the country. The walkout would be the largest by health care workers in U.S. history.

The dispute centers on what the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, which represents 85,000 Kaiser workers in several states and the District of Columbia, said is a severe staffing shortage that puts the managed care company's workers patients and workers in jeopardy.

Kaiser workers contend that chronic understaffing is boosting the company's bottom line but harming patients and staff morale. Kaiser maintains it's doing the best it can in an industry with a shortage of workers.

The disagreements have persisted after months of contract talks between Oakland-based Kaiser and the coalition. Kaiser's hospitals and emergency departments will remain open should a strike occur, staffed by Kaiser physicians, managers and staff."In some cases we will augment with contingent workers," the company said.Workers who spoke to CBS MoneyWatch relayed frustration at having to rush to care for too many patients with too little time and not enough backup. headtopics.com

"You don't have the ability to care for patients in the manner they deserve," said Ramey, 57, who works at a Kaiser clinic in San Diego and is president of his local union."We are willing to do whatever it takes to ensure we have a contract in place that allows us to be staffed at the levels where we need to be.

Interacting with patients, Ramey fields complaints of not being able to schedule medical procedures in a timely fashion."They are telling you how long it took to get the appointment, and then you have to tell them how long it will be to get results," Ramey said."There's a breakdown in the quality of care. These are people in our communities.

