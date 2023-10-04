75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers go on strike in multiple states

The strikers include licensed vocational nurses, home health aides, and ultrasound sonographers, as well as technicians in radiology, X-ray, surgical, pharmacy, and emergency departments.

It comes amid extraordinary worker organizing — from strike authorizations to work stoppages — within multiple industries this year, including, transportation, entertainment, and industry this year as it continues to confront burnout with the heavy workloads — problems that were exacerbated greatly by the pandemic.

“They’re not listening to the frontline health care workers,” said Mikki Fletchall, a licensed vocational nurse based in a Kaiser medical office in Camarillo, California. “We’re striking because of our patients. We don’t want to have to do it, but we will do it.”Since 2022, the hospital system has hired 51,000 workers and has plans to add 10,000 more people by the end of the month.

However, the company said it still was dealing with cost headwinds and challenges from inflation and labor shortages. “Our focus, for the dollars that we bring in, is to keep them invested in value-based care,” said Gaskill-Hames, president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals of Southern California and Hawaii. headtopics.com

He said that means revenue growth is “only possible by increasing volumes, which is difficult even under the best of circumstances.”

Read more:

nypost »

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees poised to go on strikeMore than 75,000 Kaiser employees could go on strike across the country Wednesday.

Kaiser Permanente Colorado, union to continue talks ahead of possible strike this weekAbout 3,000 technicians, office workers and licensed practical nurses affiliated with Service Employees International Union Local 105 could walk off the job this week.

How the looming Kaiser Permanente health care workers strike will impact patientsAs Kaiser Permanente health care workers prepare to strike on Oct. 4, ABC 10News' Ryan Hill takes a look at what it will mean for patients.

More than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente health care workers could strike WednesdayIn another potential strike, negotiations are ongoing between Kaiser Permanente and a coalition of unions representing tens of thousands of health care workers. If a deal isn't met, the workers voted to go on strike starting Wednesday morning. CBS News' Anna Werner reports.

Kaiser Permanente and union continue negotiating as strike loomsKaiser Permanente and union representatives are meeting today for last-minute talks. If a deal isn't reached, workers are set to go on strike nationwide.

Strike of 75K Kaiser Permanente Workers Set for WednesdayA historic three-day walkout of 75,000 healthcare workers from the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Union is slated to take place Wednesday.