7 Weird Secrets About The Big Bang Theory's Cast

TBBT's odd casting choices worked out in the end. The Big Bang Theory was a traditional, multi-camera hangout show in the mold of Friends or Seinfeld, and the series focused its attention on the interplay between its main actors.

The Big Bang Theory’s most watched episodes raked in tens of millions of viewers, proving that this strategy was a successful one. While the show’s plotting was never too dense and the storylines unfolded at a leisurely pace, most audience members tuned in each week to see Sheldon, Leonard, Penny, Raj, Howard, Bernadette, and Amy trade one-liners. However, while The Big Bang Theory benefited from a stellar lineup, its casting process involved some weird secrets.

7 Jerry O’Connell Is Younger Than Jim Parsons (Despite Playing His Older Brother) Even though Stand By Me star Jerry O’Connell played Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie, in The Big Bang Theory season 11, episode 23, “The Sibling Realignment,” the actor is actually a year younger than Sheldon actor Jim Parsons. This was not particularly noticeable in The Big Bang Theory episode, as Parsons has a youthful face. However, it became much more obvious when the show’s spinoff Young Sheldon began airing years later.

