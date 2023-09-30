7 Stock Picks You Might Not Have Heard About. Why They’re ‘Best-of-Breed Bisons.’

Investment bank D.A. Davidson, which has adopted the bison as a brand, picked 17 “high quality” stocks—a few giant, most smaller. We look at seven. . The bison part comes from a 2016 rebranding. Davidson is now in 30 states, and that calls for stamping business cards and research reports with a large North American mammal—no one wants investment advice from a turkey or alligator.

Merrill Lynch already has the bull. Elk? That’s just a big deer, and The Hartford, an insurer, has one. Bears are too bearish. The moose is available, but let’s be honest: With its fat snout and hand-shaped antlers, it looks the way Bullwinkle sounds—like a kindergartner tried to draw an elk. That leaves the bison, which is perfect because, like Davidson offices, there aren’t that many of them, but Montana has more than its share.

Where was I? Stock picks. The average level of analyst Buy, Hold, and Sell stock recommendations is generally no big whoop, academic research suggests. The Davidson list caught my attention for a couple of reasons. It’s new, so there are no holdovers—all the picks represent recent thinking. And some of the companies are small with limited coverage. I’ll skip giants like Microsoft (ticker: MSFT) and Deere (DE) and focus on the bison babies.

