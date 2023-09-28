7 smaller U.S. cities worth visiting for their downtown river walks

Sure, long walks on the beach are nice, but these lively towns are thriving with their downtown river fronts featuring gondola rides, waterfalls and public art. Some of the country’s major metros have iconic river walks — like San Antonio, Chicago and Detroit. But rivers run through lots of small and midsize cities, too, and in many places, river fronts are at the heart of cities’ revitalization efforts.

The best river walks have surprises in store, like romantic gondola rides, cascading waterfalls and impressive public art displays. From Rhode Island to California, here are seven of our favorite riverfronts.For La Dolce Vita close to home, wine-country visitors can glide along the Napa River on a gondola while sipping on the region’s vino and nibbling on cheese. The gondolas are modeled after the traditional boats that populate Venice’s canals, solidifying the European vibes along Napa’s Riverwalk.

Of course, no visit to Napa’s riverfront is complete without a stop at one of its sweet shops, like Sweetie Pies Bakery, which has filled cookies and other crave-worthy pastries. To slumber close to the water, book a room at Napa River Inn and Spa at the historic Napa Mill, a boutique hotel with river-facing rooms and spa treatments that incorporate antioxidant-rich grapeseed oil. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

RFK Jr. Isn't So Sure About 9/11: 'Strange Things Happened'Kennedy told journalist Peter Bergen that he doesn’t know if he believes the government’s explanation that al-Qaeda was responsible for the attacks

Transformative Travel: 8 Enchanting Destinations That Are Sure to Spark InspirationWith an exciting roster of properties around the globe, Andaz puts creativity and exploration at the forefront of travel.

SEAN HANNITY: The White House launches new mission to make sure Joe Biden doesn't tripFOX News host Sean Hannity discusses the critical new mission for Biden staffers at the White House in Tuesday's opening monologue.

Just Making Sure You Saw My ThingAs an unbiased observer, I find my thing to be unique and stirring and shareable, but not in a cheap way. I’d be happy to discuss it on your podcast.

Fed's Neel Kashkari isn't sure if interest rates are high enough to stop inflationKashkari told CNBC that the neutral rate of interest, or one that is neither holding back the economy nor stimulating it, may have gone higher.

Travis Kelce 'sure as hell enjoyed this weekend' with Taylor SwiftTravis Kelce 'enjoyed' this weekend with Taylor Swift but won't address romance rumors about them: 'I think me talking about sports and saying 'alright now' will have to be kind of where I keep it.'

You’ve heard of long walks on the beach. But could leisurely strolls along the river walk become the next dating app cliche? There’s a case for it.

Some of the country’s major metros have iconic river walks — like San Antonio, Chicago and Detroit. But rivers run through lots of small and midsize cities, too, and in many places, river fronts are at the heart of cities’ revitalization efforts.

The best river walks have surprises in store, like romantic gondola rides, cascading waterfalls and impressive public art displays. From Rhode Island to California, here are seven of our favorite riverfronts.For La Dolce Vita close to home, wine-country visitors can glide along the Napa River on a gondola while sipping on the region’s vino and nibbling on cheese. The gondolas are modeled after the traditional boats that populate Venice’s canals, solidifying the European vibes along Napa’s Riverwalk.

Of course, no visit to Napa’s riverfront is complete without a stop at one of its sweet shops, like Sweetie Pies Bakery, which has filled cookies and other crave-worthy pastries. To slumber close to the water, book a room at Napa River Inn and Spa at the historic Napa Mill, a boutique hotel with river-facing rooms and spa treatments that incorporate antioxidant-rich grapeseed oil.

Also see: The 5 best —and affordable —places to live in California

The historic Arkansas river walk of Pueblo Pueblo, Colorado

One thing that makes Pueblo unique is that locally-owned restaurants outnumber the chains. You can get a taste of the local dining scene along the river walk at spots like Angelo’s, a pizza parlor that makes its pies with a family recipe that originated in Sicily or Brues Alehouse Brewing Company, a lively restaurant, brewery and live music venue.

Riverwalk visitors can take boat rides along the Arkansas River and learn about the historic significance of the waterway, which Native Americans once followed for hunting and trapping. The 32-acre urban waterfront has played a significant role in the recent revitalization of Pueblo’s downtown. One more thing to do when in Pueblo: Visit Neon Alley, which is aglow with vintage signs.

Plus: Looking to unplug? Here are 12 peaceful towns great for going off the grid.Artwork from previous Burning Man installations have retired in the Riverwalk District in Reno, which, coupled with the numerous murals, makes downtown a bona fide outdoor art gallery. Attention-grabbing pieces include the iconic 12-foot-high “Believe” sculpture and “Space Whale,” a full-scale stained glass humpback whale mother and calf.

Of course, another way to experience the river is on the water: the Truckee River Whitewater Park features 11 drop pools for kayakers to navigate.

And for those who love a good ghost story, this former gold rush locale is full of ‘em, and you can learn about buildings with sordid pasts via a self-guided tour of the Riverwalk Haunts.Reedy River rambles throughout downtown Greenville and both sides of the river are lined with things to do, see, and eat. The Art Crossing galleries house a dozen or so artists who create paintings, photographic art, watercolors, illustrations, pottery and more.

Beyond the galleries, the pathway starts the 22-mile Swamp Rabbit Bike Trail. It is lined with local eateries like Papi’s Tacos, where you’ll find tacos, tortas, gorditas and an award-winning margarita or The Lazy Goat. This Mediterranean spot has an open-air patio on the banks of the Reedy River.The 64-acre Riverfront Park offers a double feature: The Spokane River and the Spokane Falls, which is billed as the largest urban waterfall. The park is a blast, especially for kids who can take a spin on the 1909 Looff Carrousel and visit a giant red wagon sculpture, which has a handle that doubles as a slide.

There are all kinds of ways to explore Spokane’s riverfront — get an aerial view via the Numerica SkyRide, which offers the best views from March through June when the river is raging below. The enclosed gondola shows off views of the art deco City Hall building and the Spokane River. Stay close by at The Davenport Grand, where rooms and suites show off panoramic views of Riverfront Park.

Check out: The best affordable little cities to live in AmericaVisitors can explore Providence’s downtown rivers via a gondola or kayak. But the best way to see this Riverwalk is at nighttime, particularly during one of the WaterFire Festivals when the rivers are aglow with the same kind of warmth as an Edison lightbulb.

WaterFire typically runs 15 to 20 times a year from April through December. The trio of rivers that braid Providence’s downtown sparkle with more than 80 bonfires. A Starry Night installation with lanterns and luminous blue stars strung in the trees makes the scene even more magical.

Also see: 25 of the best cities and towns to live in the Northeast U.S.

Book a room at The Beatrice, a stylish luxury boutique downtown hotel close to the Providence River, for a cute stay. Guests can ascend to the Bellini Rooftop (only open to members and hotel guests) and enjoy live music while sipping cocktails.Indianapolis’ Canal Walk is a three-mile path and waterside promenade beloved by runners, bikers, walkers and sightseers. Those who want to get on the water can do so with pedal boats or via a gondola.

Stop at the NCAA Hall of Champions, which is stocked with artifacts donated from colleges around the country, and grab some Italian ice at Fresco Italian Cafe on the Canal. The walk also leads to White River State Park, a large urban state park and a hub for attractions like the TCU Amphitheater that can accommodate 6,000 concertgoers, a minor league baseball stadium, a zoo and more.

Read next: Six towns worth visiting for their historic downtowns