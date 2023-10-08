7 Self-Care Behaviors That Most People Neglect

Techniques include setting boundaries, scheduling self-care time, and asking for help.“Self-care.” It’s a word that can mean different things to different people.

A colleague of mine claims that her favorite self-care activity is making homemade ketchup. I can't imagine enjoying that.

And people are more eager to help you out than you might think, according to social psychologist Heidi Grant, author of If you are a working parent with more money than time, consider hiring a house cleaner or training your kids to help with chores. For help with emotional problems, ask a trusted friend for a referral to a therapist or call your doctor. And if you can afford it, use a grocery delivery service during times of overwhelm.: Ask specifically for what you want. Ask a specific person. headtopics.com

.” Most tasks don’t have to be done perfectly. If you allow yourself to adopt a “good enough” attitude toward minor tasks, you will get more done with less angst. Do you want to agonize over what setting to put the dryer on or whether you put the comma in the right place in a text to your friend? Save time and declare the work “good enough.

Don't let other people overload your mind or your schedule. Memorize these all-purpose assertive phrases:"I wish I could, but I have too much on my plate right now.""I'll think it over and get back to you.""I'm just not comfortable with that." (If standing up for yourself is an issue for you, consider an assertiveness training class, or see a counselor. headtopics.com

Cleaning your home or surroundings isn't just a physical process, but a mental one as well. Reducing clutter minimizes distractions, allowing your brain to concentrate on more important tasks at hand. The act of organizing your space can also provide a sense of control and order, which can alleviate feelings of stress and promote a sense of well-being.

