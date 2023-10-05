The 11 best women’s multivitamins for every life stage, plus medical expert tips on what to look forThere’s good news on cholesterol: Americans have been doing an admirable job of lowering our overall levels of the artery-clogger.

As it turns out, monacolin K is “a chemical identical to the active ingredient in cholesterol-lowering statins. This compound can effectively reduce LDL cholesterol and lower total cholesterol levels,” Dr. Lisa R. Young, adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University, told The Post.

And people who are taking a prescription statin should avoid red yeast rice because high doses of statins can cause severe side effects, such as liver damage and kidney failure.An extract from the leaves of artichokes contains a compound called cynarin, which is believed to increase bile production and speed the flow of bile from the gallbladder. headtopics.com

Plant sterols or phytosterols — compounds found in whole grains and some vegetables, fruits and vegetable oils — can lower cholesterol levels, especially if you eat them as part of a healthy diet low in fat and...

Plant sterols may be especially helpful in people with a genetic condition that causes high cholesterol (familial hypercholesterolemia). Phytosterols can be found in some margarine spreads and salad dressings, as well as supplement capsules. headtopics.com

Psyllium, for example, is derived from the plantago ovata plant. It’s usually available as a capsule or a powder to stir into drinks or food. The supplement increases the level of “good” HDL cholesterol and reduces triglycerides, a fat that can also clog arteries.

Flaxseed is high in fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. One tablespoon of ground flaxseed contains 2 grams of polyunsaturated fatty acids (including the omega 3s), plus 2 grams of dietary fiber,

