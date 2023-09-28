7 fall tasks for a successful spring garden

Add a few last touches of beauty to your yard, and give it a head start for next year. With cooling temperatures and rainier weather, fall gives us a new set of tasks in the garden.

Raking leaves and planting bulbs are often at the top of the list, but some less obvious chores add a few last touches of beauty to the garden while preparing it for spring. Here are seven to focus on before winter arrives.Extreme heat, humidity, and drought can increase a plant’s susceptibility to black spot, anthracnose, and other

. They spread when rain runs down infected plants, so it’s important to clean up leaves, branches and seedpods on the ground near them. This will prevent a harder-to-control epidemic come spring.Lambert Treescapes

and a certification director at the International Society of Arboriculture, says there are common signs to look for to determine if a disease is present. "Dieback in the crown of the tree, oozing sap or pitch, or foliar damage can be indications of disease." Also, look for dark spots, white powder or unusually crinkled leaves. In cases where the tree shows extreme signs of distress, call an

If an arborist isn’t in your budget, then rake any leaves and branches you suspect are unhealthy. When nearby perennials seem affected, cut those back. Toss everything in a closable lawn bag or bin. Then wipe your rake, trowel or pruners with isopropyl alcohol to reduce the spread of spores or bacteria.Prune dead wood

Certain diseased plants, usually trees and shrubs, may hold on to their afflicted leaves or branches. If you see curled, wilted or browned leaves on a branch, cut away that branch. Afterward, safely burn it or put it in the yard waste bin for pick up. You don’t want to compost diseased material, as your compost pile may not get hot enough to kill the spores. Again, clean tools afterward.

If a tree or shrub has been showing leafless gray branches for weeks, that often means those branches are dead. It’s a good idea to prune those away. “Removing dead tree branches, back to the

, can assist a tree’s natural ability to close off wounds,” Lambert says. “It can also improve aesthetics, increase light and airflow, and reduce potential hazards from falling branches.”wind storm can crack weakened or dead branches

and cause them to break and fall, sometimes from great heights. They can severely damage shrubs or small trees below. In worst-case scenarios, they can fall on a car or home.

To identify a dead branch, you can prune off a small piece and check the ring of wood. If it’s brown with no visible ring of green, it’s probably a goner. Prune that from the tree, making sure to cleanly cut at the branch collar. If the branch is too high to be accessible, hire an arborist.Pulling weeds, especially blooming ones, can also prevent disease and destruction in the garden. Chickweed, hairy bittercress and ragweed can all set seed in fall. Also, a

casts up to 200 seeds per flower, so digging it out prevents hundreds of potential new weeds the following spring.Erin Lau Design

recommends focusing on field bindweed and common catsear. These “are worth digging out entirely to prevent spreading by seed in spring,” she says. With a hori hori or trowel, loosen the plant from the soil and gently lift it out without breaking the roots. If you don’t have time to dig out the weeds, cut or pluck off seed heads wherever you can. Then carefully and quickly put them in a nearby bin so you don’t jostle and accidentally spread seeds.ShareRemember, weeds usually don’t sprout if they don’t have sunlight. After clearing diseased material and pulling weeds, mulch the soil to tamp down any remaining seeds or disease spores. Compost or finely shredded bark works well. You can use ground-up leaves, but you want to be sure those leaves are disease-free. Regardless of material, apply a couple inches to form a natural blanket over your growing space. Don’t mulch too deeply because that deprives roots of needed water and oxygen.reason to mulch

is to prevent the ground from freezing around tender roots. If you planted a marginally hardy vine or young tree sapling this summer, mulch will help insulate it from winter cold and preserve nutrients in the soil. Lambert says mulch also helps roots retain moisture. But he cautions to not put mulch directly against a tree’s trunk. “This can trap excessive moisture, softening the tissue and increasing risk of disease and pest infestation.”Fill in bare spots

If you don’t put desirable plants in bare spots in the garden, weeds will plant themselves. So, before kudzu, loosestrife and spurge take over your blank patches, plant plants. Take advantage of fall sales and buy discounted plants, then fill in gaps generously.

If you’re not sure what you want in your empty spaces yet, Lau says you can cover them with grass clippings or a cover crop. Or you can plant

in the short term. Creepers such as wild thyme, sweet woodruff and carpet bugle all form thick mats of greenery and can easily be transplanted if you find an option you like better.Speaking of bare spots, if you have dogs, especially a young pup, you might find yourself with several areas of worn-out lawn. An active dog can easily tear up dry grass during a summer drought, so much so that you end up with large swaths of dusty dirt by September.

To prevent that dusty dirt from turning into muddy puddles in winter, generouslyand lightly cover with peat or a fine loamy soil. Fall provides generous rain for those seeds to sprout. Don’t forget to cordon off the newly planted areas. Short, inexpensive fencing that can be inserted in the ground will deter smaller dogs, while a taller, heavier option that hooks onto posts may be needed for bigger breeds.

You can also spread seed on your existing lawn to thicken and strengthen it. Lau says this is why it’s important to rake leaves from turf. “Raking the fallen leaves off a lawn or ground cover will allow that area to get sun and air. Otherwise the leaves may kill the lawn below.” Also, dense, healthy lawns are less susceptible to pet damage and sprouting weeds.Because water expands when it freezes, it can crack a pipe, hose or spigot. If your spigot is made of plastic and/or more than several years old, protect it from extreme temperatures with a foam faucet cover. If you live someplace with extra-harsh winters, you can tie rags around the spigots before adding the foam cover for extra protection.in a garage or basement. Otherwise, long bouts of temperatures below 32 degrees can weaken or crack their casing, leading to leaks. Draining and storing your hoses can prolong their use by several years.To drain, simply unscrew the hose and either straighten it out on a slope or, if you don’t mind getting a bit wet, gently coil it and let the water flow out the bottom. You can even keep the large twist-ties hoses are often sold with to secure the coil and hang it in the garage. Come spring, you’ll be headed to the garden instead of the hardware store.

Karen Hugg is a certified ornamental horticulturist and the author of “Leaf Your Troubles Behind: How to Destress and Grow Happiness Through Plants.” She also writes for Wired