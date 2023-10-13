7 dead, 16 injured in Germany after suspected migrant-smuggling vehicle crashes

A vehicle apparently packed with migrants left a highway in southern Germany at high speed on Friday and crashed as the driver tried to evade a police check, killing seven people and injuring 16, authorities said. The accident happened near Ampfing, east of Munich on the A94 highway, which leads to the Austrian border. The van left the road and overturned.

The Austrian-registered van was designed to carry nine people, and it wouldn't have been possible for many of the people on board to use seat belts, German news agency dpa reported. Police said the vehicle was carrying Syrians and Turks, while the driver was a stateless man resident in Austria.

Iraqi man arrested in Germany over alleged involvement in war crimes as a member of ISGerman authorities have arrested an Iraqi man accused of involvement in the killing of prisoners and the amputation of a person's hand as a member of the Islamic State group in his homeland. Federal prosecutors said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday in the western city of Wuppertal. He is accused of membership in a foreign terrorist organization and participation in war crimes. Prosecutors said that he joined IS by June 2014 and in the following months participated twice in “draconian public

