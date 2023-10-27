$6K reward offered for info on illegal black bear shooting in rural Louisiana

A $6,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever fatally shot a Louisiana black bear and then left its body on a road in rural West Feliciana Parish, state wildlife agents said. DEER SEASON DISASTERS: INEXPERIENCED HUNTERS ACCIDENTALLY SHOOT 2 MN MEN IN UNRELATED INCIDENTS The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the bear's body was found Oct. 7 near St. Francisville.

is offering up to $2,500 for the reward as is the Safari Club International Acadiana Chapter. The Louisiana Operation Game Thief is offering up to $1,000 to bring the total to $6,000. Shooting a bear during a closed season brings a maximum fine of $950 and nearly four months in jail. In addition, if found guilty of shooting the bear, the person could face civil restitution for the animal's replacement value totaling $10,000.

