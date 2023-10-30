60-foot walls and beers on tap: Massive new climbing gym opens in Boulder County

The newly opened Longmont Climbing Collective features walls that are 60 feet, 6 inches high, which owners say are the tallest indoor climbing walls in Colorado. The Front Range’s newest climbing gym offers more than 25,000 square feet of floor space, and more than 19,000 square feet of rope walls, plus over 5,000 square feet of bouldering. The gym also has spaces for yoga, other fitness classes and training equipment. (Helen H.

The state-of-the-art center has a fitness area with weights, a yoga room and a cardio room with treadmills, spin bikes and Stairmasters. It soon will have a recovery room with a sauna, hot and cold plunge pools, and access to physical therapists for massage and injury evaluation. Two sides of the building have walls that can slide up like garage doors on nice days.

“I think it’s a really unique setting that people are going to love being a part of,” Fannon said. “They really have great vision, so they’ve organized the building with the outdoor climbing wall, and garage doors that will go up and down so people can feel like they’re outside even when they’re inside. It’s a really beautiful thing.” headtopics.com

Bryan Hylenski, co-founder and co-owner of Longmont Climbing Collective, gets in some climbing one of the 60-foot walls in the gym that opened last week. (Helen H. Richardson. The Denver Post) The bouldering facility was a start in 2018, but their dream has been realized with the new facility.

Fannon and her family were members at the bouldering gym that preceded the new facility, so she knows the spirit the Mylenskis bring to the business. Kiszla: Broncos shake off losing streak to Chiefs and learn they don’t need Russell Wilson to be $245 million game manager headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: denverpost »

Palm Beach County Deputy dies after hunting in Columbia CountyColumbia County deputies received a call for service requesting for a well-being check on a Palm Beach County deputy. Read more ⮕

Columbia County deputies find Palm Beach County deputy who was hunting dead from ‘medical emergency’A Palm Beach County deputy was found dead Saturday after his concerned wife prompted a search for the deputy who was hunting in Columbia County. Read more ⮕

Woman slaps Palestinian supporters on Brooklyn Bridge during Saturday's massive march: NYPDThe alleged assault occurred on the bridge foot path during a massive pro-Palestinian march toward Manhattan. Read more ⮕

DeeJay Dallas takes massive leap forward as return manMore like DeeJay Texas cause every run is bigger this year. Read more ⮕

This massive ‘floating’ museum is straight out of science fictionThe Chengdu Science Fiction Museum was commissioned to host this year’s 81st annual World Science Fiction Convention, nicknamed Worldcon. A building of this size and complexity would typically take four to five years to build — but the 59,000 square-meter building went from concept to completion in just 12 months. Read more ⮕

Nightly Roundup: Matthew Perry dead at 54; massive fire in downtown PhoenixTonight's top story is the tragic news of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry reportedly drowning at his California home following a medical incident. In our top local news, a plume of smoke was sent into the sky as a fire broke out in Phoenix. Read more ⮕