60-foot walls and beers on tap: Massive new climbing gym opens in Boulder County

The newly opened Longmont Climbing Collective features walls that are 60 feet, 6 inches high, which owners say are the tallest indoor climbing walls in Colorado. The Front Range's newest climbing gym offers more than 25,000 square feet of floor space, and more than 19,000 square feet of rope walls, plus over 5,000 square feet of bouldering. The gym also has spaces for yoga, other fitness classes and training equipment.
The state-of-the-art center has a fitness area with weights, a yoga room and a cardio room with treadmills, spin bikes and Stairmasters. It soon will have a recovery room with a sauna, hot and cold plunge pools, and access to physical therapists for massage and injury evaluation. Two sides of the building have walls that can slide up like garage doors on nice days.
"I think it's a really unique setting that people are going to love being a part of," Fannon said. "They really have great vision, so they've organized the building with the outdoor climbing wall, and garage doors that will go up and down so people can feel like they're outside even when they're inside. It's a really beautiful thing."
Bryan Hylenski, co-founder and co-owner of Longmont Climbing Collective, gets in some climbing one of the 60-foot walls in the gym that opened last week. The bouldering facility was a start in 2018, but their dream has been realized with the new facility.
Fannon and her family were members at the bouldering gym that preceded the new facility, so she knows the spirit the Mylenskis bring to the business.