60 Arrested From Russian Airport Mob Seeking Israelis

Dozens of protesters, many of them chanting "Allahu akbar" ("God is greatest"), broke through doors and barriers at Makhachkala airport on Sunday, with some charging onto the runway.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 indicated that a Red Wings flight out of Tel Aviv had landed at Makhachkala at 7 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Sunday. "More than 150 active participants in the unrest have been identified, 60 of them have been arrested," the ministry said in a statement early Monday.Russia's aviation agency initially said the airport would remain closed until Nov. 6 but then announced it would reopen on Tuesday.

Other videos showed a crowd inside an airport terminal trying to break down doors as staff members tried to deter them. A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Sunday evening said: "Israel expects the Russian authorities to protect all Israeli citizens and all Jews, and to act decisively against the rioters and against incitement to violence against Jews and Israelis." headtopics.com

Dagestan governor Melikov on Sunday posted a message, saying: "All Dagestanis empathise with the suffering of victims by the actions of unrighteous people and politicians and pray for peace in Palestine.

