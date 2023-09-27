6 young men found dead, one injured in search for 7 abducted Mexican teenagers

The teenagers were enjoying a family weekend at a Zacatecas ranch when several vehicles loaded with armed men broke into their home. The bodies of six young men and a badly injured lone survivor were discovered in Mexico Wednesday in the area where seven teenagers were abducted over the weekend.

The group was found at a ranch in a remote area in the north-central state of Zacatecas, prosecutors said.

The surviving boy suffered serious head wounds but is listed in stable condition. Officials have not identified the dead young men, but a government source who asked not to be named confirmed to Reuters that the bodies correspond to the case of seven missing boys kidnapped earlier this month.

The teenagers, ages 14 to 18, were enjoying a family weekend at a Zacatecas ranch when several vehicles loaded with armed men broke into the home at 4 a.m. Sunday and kidnapped the boys,Mexican authorities reportedly launched a massive search operation that included 300 soldiers from the Secretariat of National Defense, the National Guard and police officers from across Villanueva, the municipality where the crime took place. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Mariachi Sirenas: Chicago's all-female band keeping Mexican tradition aliveIn Chicago, there is a group working to keep a Mexican tradition alive through the art of mariachi music. They are special because all the members are women.

Video shows bear eating Mexican family’s food on picnic table with them inches awayA woman in the video, identified as Silvia Macías of Mexico City, holds her son, Santiago, close and shields his eyes as the bear begins devouring their food in front of them.

Mexican army sends troops, helicopters, convoys in to towns cut off by drug cartelsMexico's armed forces sent troops, vehicle convoys and soldiers into remote towns near the southern border with Guatemala, after drug cartels blocked roads and cut off electricity in some areas over the weekend

GRAPHIC: Cartel Gunmen Spread Terror in Mexican Border State After Dumping 12 BodiesOne of Mexico’s most violent drug cartels spread terror in the border state of Nuevo Leon after dumping 12 dismembered bodies.

Mexican army sends troops, helicopters, convoys in to towns cut off by drug cartelsMexico's armed forces sent troops, vehicle convoys and soldiers into remote towns near the southern border with Guatemala, after drug cartels blocked roads and cut off electricity in some areas over the weekend

Mexican army sends troops, helicopters, convoys in to towns cut off by drug cartelsMexico's armed forces sent troops, vehicle convoys and soldiers into remote towns near the southern border with Guatemala, after drug cartels blocked roads and cut off electricity in some areas over the weekend.

Gunmen break into Texas home and kidnap couple in front of their 5 kids

The bodies of six young men and a badly injured lone survivor were discovered in Mexico Wednesday in the area where seven teenagers were abducted over the weekend.

The group was found at a ranch in a remote area in the north-central state of Zacatecas, prosecutors said.

The surviving boy suffered serious head wounds but is listed in stable condition.

Officials have not identified the dead young men, but a government source who asked not to be named confirmed to Reuters that the bodies correspond to the case of seven missing boys kidnapped earlier this month.

The teenagers, ages 14 to 18, were enjoying a family weekend at a Zacatecas ranch when several vehicles loaded with armed men broke into the home at 4 a.m. Sunday and kidnapped the boys,Mexican authorities reportedly launched a massive search operation that included 300 soldiers from the Secretariat of National Defense, the National Guard and police officers from across Villanueva, the municipality where the crime took place.

The victims’ relatives carried out protests this week in the violence-plagued state to demand authorities find them.

The group was found at a ranch in a remote area in the north-central state of Zacatecas, prosecutors said.

FiscalÃa General de Justicia del Estado de Zacatecas/Facebook

Officials have not identified the dead young men, but a government source who asked not to be named confirmed to Reuters that the bodies correspond to the case of seven missing boys kidnapped earlier this month.

FiscalÃa General de Justicia del Estado de Zacatecas/Facebook

On Tuesday, they blocked the Zacatecas-Malpaso highway

“I want my son, I want my sons,” cried one of the boy’s mothers, El País said.

“We want them alive. I am not part of the government. If I were, I’d be in a helicopter.”

A motive for the kidnappings has not been revealed by officials, though locals speculate it might be linked to violent criminal gangs.

The bodies of six young men and a badly injured lone survivor were discovered in Mexico Wednesday.

FiscalÃa General de Justicia del Estado de Zacatecas/Facebook

A motive for the kidnappings has not been revealed by officials, though locals speculate it might be linked to violent criminal gangs.

FiscalÃa General de Justicia del Estado de Zacatecas/Facebook

Mexican authorities reportedly launched a massive search operation that included 300 soldiers from the Secretariat of National Defense, the National Guard and police officers from across Villanueva, the municipality where the crime took place.

FiscalÃa General de Justicia del Estado de Zacatecas/Facebook

Zacatecas is among Mexico’s most violent states where rival criminal gangs regularly clash over lucrative smuggling routes.

During the first eight months of this year, more than 500 people were murdered in the state, according to government data.