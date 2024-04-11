6-Year-Old Student Who Shot Teacher Should Not Have Been Enrolled, Grand Jury Report Says

A 6-year-old student who exhibited signs of violence prior to the shooting should not have been enrolled in school, according to a special grand jury report . The child had behavioral problems and was disruptive during his kindergarten year.

He shot his first-grade teacher with a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol. The report also mentioned an incident where the child choked his kindergarten teacher.

6-Year-Old Student Shooting Teacher Violence Behavioral Problems Grand Jury Report Kindergarten

