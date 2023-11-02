6 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ loss to the Dallas Mavericks, including DeMar DeRozan passing Larry Bird

” Mavericks guard Luka Dončić entered Wednesday’s game in midseason form, averaging 39 points and 9.7 assists through the first three games of the year. But the Bulls were able to dampen the star’s scoring — especially through the first three quarters of play. This was the first time the Bulls executed a trap defensive plan to isolate and deter a single scorer, throwing multiple bodies at the guard whenever he neared the 3-point arc.

