6 miners killed, 15 trapped underground in collapse of a gold mine in Zimbabwe, state media reports

Rescue operations were underway on Saturday at Beyhose mine in the gold rich town of Chegutu, about 60 miles west of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe. HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Six people have died in the collapse of a gold mine in Zimbabwe, and 15 others are still trapped underground, according to state media reports.

State-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation quoted deputy mines minister Polite Kambamura as saying 34 miners had been caught in Friday's collapse. Thirteen managed to escape.

The broadcaster on Saturday said rescue operations were underway at Beyhose mine in the gold rich town of Chegutu, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) west of the capital, Harare. The police and the mines ministry could not be reached for comment Saturday.

Incidents of mine collapses, often involving artisanal miners, are rampant in the southern African country that is rich in gold, coal and diamonds. The country of 15 million people also has Africa's largest reserves of lithium, a mineral in global demand due to its use in electric car batteries. headtopics.

Read more:

CBSNews »

Collapse of a gold mine in Zimbabwe leaves several dead, dozens missingRescue operations are underway at Beyhose mine in the gold rich town of Chegutu.

One killed in Lancaster shooting early Saturday morning: policePolice say the shooting killed a man on the 900 block of South Duke Street just before 1:20 a.m.

Germany's Government and Elon Musk Spar on X over Maritime Rescue ShipsGermany's government rebuked X owner Elon Musk after he criticized the recent work of migrant rescue ships that German humanitarian groups operate in the Mediterranean Sea.Musk late Friday shared a video that showed migrants and aid workers on a boat. The rightwing account...

Diamondbacks fail to clinch NL Wild Card, look ahead to Saturday for playoff berthThe Diamondbacks failed to get a win over the Houston Astros Friday night, delaying their shot at clinching a postseason berth for the first time since 2017.

Bay Area high school football: Friday’s scores, Saturday’s scheduleHigh school football Week 6, 2023: Results from Friday’s Bay Area games and Saturday’s matchups.