6 migrants rescued from refrigerated truck after calling BBC for help

The migrants were trying to reach the UK and panicked after realizing the truck was headed the opposite way. Six migrant women trapped inside a refrigerated truck as part of a suspected human trafficking operation were rescued after calling a BBC reporter begging for help.

The four Vietnamese and two Iraqi nationals spent at least 10 hours locked inside the truck carrying bananas in northern France, believing it was en route to the UK or Ireland, theWhen the migrants realized that the truck was heading south, they started to panic in the cold and cramped space.

One of them managed to contact someone on the outside, who helped put her in touch Wednesday with BBC reporter Khue Luu Binh in London. The desperate woman texted Binh: “It’s so cold, it [the air conditioner] keeps blowing.”

The migrant was able to send the truck’s GPS location and short videos showing the women sitting on the floor, wedged between boxes of bananas stacked up to the roof, and struggling to breathe, according to the BBC. headtopics.com

A screenshot from a cellphone video sent to a BBC reporter shows female migrants trapped inside a truck in northern France.The refrigerated truck with Irish tags originated in Lithuania and was transporting bananas.

A screenshot from a cellphone video sent to a BBC reporter shows female migrants trapped inside a truck in northern France.The refrigerated truck with Irish tags originated in Lithuania and was transporting bananas.One of the women was heard saying in English: “I can’t breathe.”

Racing against time, Binh reached out to colleagues from BBC News and reporters working in France. One of them contacted a police station closest to the location of the truck in the Rhone region and passed along the coordinates of the vehicle.

Police quickly tracked down the truck with the migrants inside and pulled it over on a highway near Lyon.

The migrants were sitting on the floor, wedged between stacks of boxes containing bananas.The truck with Irish tags originated from Lithuania, French prosecutor Laetitia Francart in Villefranche-sur-Saône reported.

Authorities arrested the driver and launched an investigation into a suspected human trafficking operation, the reports said.

Thousands of migrants attempt to cross from northern France into the UK every year, either by hiding in trucks or onboard small boats across the English Channel.

In 2019, 39 Vietnamese migrants who paid large sums of money to human smugglers suffocated to death in a tractor-trailer on their way to England.

The four Vietnamese and two Iraqi women were rescued by French police that managed to track down the truck with BBC’s help.In July, a Romanian national was sentenced to more than 12 years for the deaths.

Four other members of the human trafficking ring received sentences ranging from 13 to 27 years for manslaughter, and its Vietnamese leader was handed a 15-year sentence in Belgium.