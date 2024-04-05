56th Anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s Assassination

Mournfully - and astoundingly for those of us who so palpably remember it - we mark the 56th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. on a motel balcony in Memphis . Today, alas, an America still riven by the same hate, racism and brutality that killed him has woefully failed to fulfill his fundamental plea to 'be true to what you're sayin' on paper...Somewhere I read that the greatness of America is the right to protest for right.

'Civil rights 'trailblazer, prophet, and champion of justice,' King was struck down at just 39 by a single bullet to the neck on April 4, 1968. He had come to Memphis the day before to help striking sanitation workers rally for better wages and safer working conditions. The night of April 3, speaking extemporaneously to an overflow crowd at the Mason Temple, he gave what became his prophetic final speech, urging his audience, 'We've got to give ourselves to this struggle until the end. 'We've got some difficult days ahead,' he warne

Martin Luther King Jr. Assassination Anniversary Civil Rights Memphis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



commondreams / 🏆 530. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dothan native Naomi Barber King, sister-in-law to Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., diesNaomi Ruth Barber King, a Dothan native, civil rights activist and sister-in-law to Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr., has died at the age of 92.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

Martin Luther King III and Family Visit Memphis to Commemorate Dr. King's LegacyMartin Luther King III, his wife Arndrea Waters King and their daughter, Yolanda Renee King, made a rare visit to Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday to mark the 56th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination. They visited the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel, where Dr. King was shot and killed in 1968. The King family emphasized the importance of commemorating Dr. King's memory and legacy, especially in a time when history is being attacked.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

Martin Luther King III and Family Visit National Civil Rights Museum in MemphisMartin Luther King III, his wife Arndrea Waters King, and their daughter Yolanda Renee King made a rare visit to the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis to mark the 56th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination. The King family emphasized the importance of peace, justice, and equity in eliminating racism, bigotry, violence, and poverty.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Today in History: Martin Luther King Jr. leads civil rights march from Selma to MontgomeryToday is Thursday, March 21, the 81st day of 2024. There are 285 days left in the year. Today’s Highlight in History: On March 21, 1965, civil rights demonstrators led by the Rev. Martin Luther Kin…

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Second suspect arrested in theft from Denver’s Martin Luther King Jr. memorialA 67-year-old man accused of stealing sections of the Martin Luther King Jr. “I Have a Dream” memorial in Denver’s City Park has been arrested, according to city jail records.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »