55,000 Xcel Energy Customers in Colorado to Have Power Shut Off Over Wildfire Concerns

An estimated 55,000 Xcel Energy customers in Colorado will have their power shut off Saturday over wildfire concerns amid dangerous winds . The company announced Saturday it would proceed with the public safety power shutoffs after warning customers on Friday of possible power disruptions. Xcel Energy is planning to de-energize power lines beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday and lasting into Sunday.

The communities that may experience a power shutoff are primarily in Boulder County, small sections of Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Douglas and Broomfield Counties, and the West Denver Metro area along the foothills, the company said in a news release. Wind gusts of about 90 mph are likely for the I-25 Corridor with the foothills feeling the brunt of this weekend’s windstorm where 100 mph gusts are possible, weather officials sai

Xcel Energy Colorado Power Shut Off Wildfire Concerns Dangerous Winds

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DenverChannel / 🏆 239. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Colorado snowstorm: Xcel Energy prepares for potential outages as snow moves inRobert Garrison is a Colorado native who grew up in Montrose and attended Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. He is an AP award-winning journalist who joined Denver7 in August 2016 after working for several other stations across Colorado and Oklahoma over the past decade.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Colorado PUC Won't Investigate Xcel Overcharging ComplaintThe utility denies that customers in non-franchised areas of Colorado are paying into a fund they can't access, while Xcel collects interest.

Source: denverwestword - 🏆 315. / 61 Read more »

Xcel Energy customers may see slight drop in gas rates, small rise in electric billsXcel Energy-Colorado expects its rates to stay relatively flat in the second quarter of 2024, with a slight rise in electric rates and a small drop in natural gas bills.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Xcel Energy Admits Role In Worst Wildfire In Texas HistoryI am reporter based in Brooklyn covering breaking news. I previously covered crime, politics, and local New York City news for Metro and the New York Post. I am a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and Columbia University.

Source: Forbes - 🏆 394. / 53 Read more »

Small mountain restaurant receives mountainous Xcel Energy billXcel charged this restaurant for a lifetime's worth of energy until the owner said she would call 9NEWS.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

House Committee Wraps Up Testimony on Panhandle WildfiresThe House Committee investigating the deadly Panhandle wildfires will wrap up three days of testimony in Pampa. One of the notable witnesses on Thursday will be Adrian Rodriguez, the President of Southwestern Public Service Company (Xcel Energy). Randall Collins - Assistant Executive Director, Railroad Commission of Texas One notable absence will be Osmose, a a Georgia-based company contracted by Xcel Energy to inspect utility poles in the Panhandle.as part of the state’s inquiry into the Smokehouse Creek fire, the largest wildfire in state history that burned more than 1 million acres and killed two people. During opening statements, Mike Hoke with the Public Utility Commission indicated Xcel Energy could be allowed to raise its rates to help pay for repairs to damaged infrastructure and increased insurance premiums. Hoke said the PUC has started an investigation into Xcel's compliance with the PUC's rules and statutes

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »