5-year-old Indiana boy who survived dog attack reunites with officers who saved his life

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — An Indiana boy who nearly lost his life after a brutal dog attack met the first responders who helped him.

Five-year-old Master Compton Jr. is healing from multiple head and neck injuries and lacerations from the attack earlier this summer. One of the officers, Lt. Maranda Baker, put Compton in a patrol car to get him to the hospital faster. Baker and three other officers performed life-saving measures on the boy before and during the drive to the emergency room, the South Bend Police Department said.

