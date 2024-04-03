5-Year-Old Consumes Fentanyl-Laced Pill Found in Kindergarten Classroom

When Addison Mott found a small, white pill in her kindergarten classroom in October 2021, it piqued her curiosity. The tiny tablet was smaller than the tip of her pinkie finger, she said, and for some reason, the 5-year-old decided to put it in her mouth. “I don’t know what I was thinking,” Addison, now 8 years old, told Scripps News during an interview with her mom nearby.

Addison had been attending an after-school program, called SAFE, at Grenada Elementary School in Grenada, California, when she suddenly started experiencing the terrifying consequences of consuming a pill laced with fentanyl. “I was dizzy. When I would walk, I would start wobbling,” she said. “I wanted to go to sleep so bad ... My eyes were like, drifting off ... and then, everyone’s like, ‘No! Wake up! Stay up!’” Several school staff members seemed stumped by the kindergartner’s symptoms as her breathing became labored and her eyes rolled back in her hea

