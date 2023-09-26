5 workers picketing in UAW strike hit by vehicle outside Flint-area plant

Police say about five people were struck by a vehicle while picketing in the United Auto Workers strike outside a Flint-area General Motors plant and suffered minor injuries. that two of the five people struck were taken to a local hospital. “It was uncalled for,” Dawes said. “These people are out here, you know these are my membership, and they’re out here doing a peaceful, legal demonstration.
”
“This is very serious and we’re going to be pushing this issue,” he said. The Flint Processing Center is one of 38 locations where workers walked off the job last week in the widening strike by the UAW against GM, Ford and Stellantis.
Despite concerns that a prolonged strike could undermine the economy, particularly in the crucial battleground state of Michigan,to keep fighting for better wages at a time when car companies have seen rising profits.
"Plant leadership is working closely with local authorities to investigate and understand what happened," the statement said.
