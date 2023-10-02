5 ways to lower prescription drug costs when your insurance changes

Live well every day with tips and guidance on food, fitness and mental health, delivered to your inbox every Thursday., vaccinations, including the shingles vaccine, are free for people on Medicare, and most insulin costs just $35 or less a month for people on Medicare Part D. Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, another big benefit kicks in as well: Seniors onThese changes will help, but high drug costs remain a big problem even though most Americans have health insurance.

Live well every day with tips and guidance on food, fitness and mental health, delivered to your inbox every Thursday., vaccinations, including the shingles vaccine, are free for people on Medicare, and most insulin costs just $35 or less a month for people on Medicare Part D. Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, another big benefit kicks in as well: Seniors onThese changes will help, but high drug costs remain a big problem even though most Americans have health insurance. Three in 10 adults reported not taking medicine as prescribed at some point in the previous year because of the cost, according to ain March 2022. This includes about 1 in 5 who said they had not filled a prescription because of its cost.People also may have to reach deeper into their wallets because of changes to their insurance plans. For example, a drugor might be covered less, says Stacie Dusetzina, a professor of health policy at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville and an expert in health costs. When either happens, “you’ll be stuck with a higher bill,” she says.

Other causes of drug price sticker shock are high deductibles, expired discount coupons and more.If a drug you take suddenly becomes more expensive, make sure the new price is accurate. For example, if you’ve changed jobs, make sure the pharmacy has the right insurance information. Or it’s possible your pharmacy may have lost your details, says pharmacist Brandy Letson, co-owner of Cashiers Valley Pharmacy in Cashiers, N.C. In either case, the pharmacy “won’t locate your insurance coverage properly and you’ll get charged the full price,” she says.Also confirm that the pharmacy has the right info about your drug, Letson says. “Sometimes doctors send prescriptions for a larger quantity of drug than you want, or at a higher dosage, which could raise the cost.” Price still high? The cause may be one of the situations detailed below. Check out our solutions for each.Maybe you’ve changed jobs and the insurer doesn’t cover your drug. Or your insurer changed its formulary, the list of drugs it covers.

The three big pharmacy benefits companies (which manage drug coverage for insurance companies) have dropped a record number of medications for 2023, according toIf you have employer-provided or private insurance and you take a drug that works well, and changing to another poses a hazard to your health, ask your doctor and pharmacist to

If you have Medicare Part D and the denied drug isn’t in a specialty tier, you can apply for an exception by calling your plan. If approved, the exception usually runs out at the end of the calendar year. You can ask for an extension or apply again. If that’s denied, you can file for a “redetermination.” Your plan should explain how to do this. A standard redetermination takes up to a week to process; an expedited one, 72 hours.

Problem: Instead of a cheap co-pay, you now pay a percentage of the full drug cost

A formulary change can mean a drug that used to cost a fixed $10 or $15 co-pay now costs 20 percent, 30 percent or more of its full cost. This is called coinsurance, and you may be asked to pay it for more expensive brand-name medicines or high-cost generics, Schondelmeyer says. And because coinsurance is based on a drug’s full cost, if that increases, your out-of-pocket share will go up, too.

Co-pay cards and other discount programs offered by branded drugmakers can be major cost-savers, but they’re not a forever fix, Dusetzina says. They may limit how many prescriptions you can fill in a year. Or there may also be a dollar limit to how much the manufacturer will cover, Dusetzina says.Ask the manufacturer for other payment options or an exception.

Some have leeway to cover your costs in the short term or until a new plan year begins, says Rich Sagall, president of NeedyMeds.If you work for a self-insured employer, contact your HR department and appeal for a higher rate of reimbursement; or consider applying for a patient assistance program from the drug manufacturer by going toProblem: You must first meet a deductible

You’re probably familiar with paying deductibles for doctor visits. But you may have a separate deductible for prescription drugs, Dusetzina says. Or you may have to meet your plan’s full deductible before your plan’s drug coverage kicks in. In either case, the average deductible for an individual on an employer plan last year (including for drugs) was about $1,763, according to KFF, a nonprofit health research and policy group. For Medicare Part D plans, the maximum deductible in 2023 is $505.Counterintuitively, some drugs can be more expensive when you use insurance to pay for them, Dusetzina says. And some, including hundreds of low-cost generics, can be inexpensive if you pay for them with cash.. Your local independent pharmacy may also meet or beat a price you find online or at a big chain store.

Problem: You must try — and fail — on other drugs before the insurer will cover your med

Called step therapy, your insurer may ask you to try a lower-cost alternative medication before it covers a pricey, brand-name drug.If you already know that other drugs don’t work as well for you, ask your doctor to apply for prior authorization and, if necessary, for the insurer to reconsider the decision.

(If it does, you’ll be charged a co-pay or coinsurance. If not approved, you’ll be on the hook for the full amount.)If that fails, ask your pharmacist to look for coupons or apply for a manufacturer’s patient assistance program. These programs were once reserved for low-income people, but many manufacturers have loosened their eligibility requirements and some have set income caps over $100,000.If you’re positive you’ll be taking the same drug at the same dose for a while, you can save a lot by filling prescriptions for several months at a time.. At both, you pay an annual fee and get free or low-cost common generic meds, sometimes for just pennies per pill.

On Medicare Part D? See whether you qualify for “Extra Help” in 2024.

A third of all enrollees in Medicare Part D get some sort of assistance, according to figures from KFF, and with the Inflation Reduction Act, up to 300,000 additional people will be eligible for the assistance. Find out whether you qualify atIn addition to drug co-pay coupons and patient assistance programs, consider calling the drug manufacturer to see whether it’s willing to offer you a rebate. Some may do this if you ask, Sagall says.Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. CR does not endorse products or services, and does not accept advertising. Read more at