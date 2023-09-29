5 Things to Watch: Aztecs must slow Air Force's running game, clean up mistakes in Mountain West matchup

San Diego State, coming off game in which it had trouble tackling, faces Falcons triple-option offense that again leads nation in rushing The Air Force football team prides itself on precision and discipline, two traits San Diego State could use heaping helpings of coming into Saturday’s Mountain West game between the teams.

SDSU (2-3, 0-1 MW) is in the midst of a three-game losing that it would like to end before reaching the season’s midpoint and the first of two bye weeks during October.

Air Force (4-0, 2-0) enters the game having won nine straight games, tied for the fifth-long winning streak in the nation.SDSU is a 10 1/2-point underdog in a game scheduled for a 5 p.m. PT kickoff (CBS Sports Network) at Falcon Stadium.1. The triple option

Air Force led the nation in rushing the past three seasons with the triple option offense favored by the service academies because of its potential to negate some of the advantages possessed by teams with superior talent. headtopics.com

The Falcons are atop the rushing ranks once again. They average 340.5 yards a game, a number boosted last week with 400 yards against San Jose State.

Read more:

sdut »

Aztecs gear up for Saturday's matchup against undefeated Air Force -San Diego State is coming off of their third straight loss heading into Saturday’s faceoff with the Air Force Falcons. The Falcons have plenty momentum behind them, as they have won 9-straight games in a row. Air Force is known for their elite rushing attack, their triple option offense has been known to give opponents a headache. The Aztecs have...

Ask Amy: I’m not a morning person and my mother takes it personallyFirst thing in the morning she wants to tell me things, or worse – ask me things.

3 things to do while interest rates are paused (and 3 things to avoid)With interest rates paused at the moment, there are some smart moves to make now ... and some to definitely avoid.

Joby Aviation delivers first eVTOL air taxi to U.S. Air Force ahead of scheduleThe aircraft that was built in Marina will be stationed at Edwards Air Force Base for at least the next year, with charging and ground support equipment provided by Joby at the base site in a facil…

Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market FridayU.S. stock future edge up Friday morning, even as equities are on track to end down for both September and the third quarter.

Bears vs. Broncos: 3 things to watch in Sunday's Week 4 matchupSomething's gotta give. It's not just a 2003 classic film starring Diane Keaton, Jack Nicholson and Keanu Reeves. Well, this week something's gotta give between the Bears and Broncos. Both teams winless, and this time it's Russell Wilson as the old man still trying to rack up the dubs.

Print

The Air Force football team prides itself on precision and discipline, two traits San Diego State could use heaping helpings of coming into Saturday’s Mountain West game between the teams.

SDSU (2-3, 0-1 MW) is in the midst of a three-game losing that it would like to end before reaching the season’s midpoint and the first of two bye weeks during October.

Air Force (4-0, 2-0) enters the game having won nine straight games, tied for the fifth-long winning streak in the nation.SDSU is a 10 1/2-point underdog in a game scheduled for a 5 p.m. PT kickoff (CBS Sports Network) at Falcon Stadium.1. The triple option

Air Force led the nation in rushing the past three seasons with the triple option offense favored by the service academies because of its potential to negate some of the advantages possessed by teams with superior talent.

The Falcons are atop the rushing ranks once again. They average 340.5 yards a game, a number boosted last week with 400 yards against San Jose State.

Fullback Emmanuel Michel (73 carries, 322 yards, 6 TDs) leads four Air Force players who each have gained more than 200 yards rushing this season.

Quarterback Zac Larrier (54 carries, 259 yards, 3 TDs), a Mountain West sprint champion, tailback John Lee Eldridge III (27 carries, 254 yards, 3 TDs) and fullback Owen Burk (39 carries, 222 yards,2 TDs) are the others.

Air Force’s triple option is difficult to prepare for in a week, although SDSU has fared better than most teams the past decade.

The Aztecs had won nine straight games against Air Force before last year’s 13-3 loss at Snapdragon Stadium. The Falcons managed to gain 300 yards rushing only three times in the past 10 meetings.

“You don’t see (the triple option) a lot, and it’s always harder when you have good athletes in those positions,” SDSU coach Brady Hoke said. “I think they’ve recruited very. ... I like playing Air Force, Navy, and Army, personally, because it exposes your fundamentals, and your discipline with what you want to do.”

Speaking of fundamentals, the tackling problems that plagued SDSU against Boise State must be eliminated against Air Force for any chance of success.Air Force ranks second in the nation in time of possession (36:28).

The Falcons took it to extremes in the third quarter of last week’s game against San Jose State, controlling the ball for 14 minutes, 10 seconds of the 15-minute period.Well, San Jose State led 20-17 at halftime.

The Spartans didn’t score again — in part because they barely saw the ball again — while Air Force scored four second-half touchdowns in its 45-20 win.

The Falcons had drives of 13, 10, 12, 15, and 13 plays.

With Air Force controlling the ball and the clock, Falcons opponents have averaged only nine possessions a game instead of the usual 12-14 drives.

The first order of business, Hoke said, is to “create some turnovers.”

Also, he said, “in special teams, make sure that you’re defending the field and changing the field position.

“We’ve got to do a great job with that. So those things to me are really important when you play a team that has spent 36 minutes in the last three games possessing the ball.”SDSU ranks among the top 10 teams in the nation with 10 turnovers forced (8 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries).

The Aztecs haven’t been able to take advantage of the takeaways because they also have 10 giveaways Their five interceptions thrown and five fumbles lost have been especially costly.

A pair of fumbles last week against Boise State by quarterback Jalen Mayden crated a 14-point swing in the 34-31 loss to the Broncos.

Interceptions in the end zone against UCLA and Oregon State ended scoring opportunities in both instances. SDSU may not have pulled out victories against the Pac-12 opponents, but the Aztecs certainly would have made more of a game of it.

Ball security, even more than usual, is a priority against Air Force.