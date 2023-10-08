5 Things Mirage Took From Classic Assassin’s Creed (& 5 From Newer Games)

Assassin's Creed Mirage is billed as a return to the roots of Assassin's Creed, but that doesn't mean that the newer games haven't influenced it as well. Taking place in Baghdad during the Islamic Golden Age, Mirage focuses on bringing one city to life and emphasizing the stealth gameplay and parkour that defined the early titles of the franchise.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Although every Assassin's Creed game made its own set of changes to the series, the big shake-up came with Assassin's Creed Origins, which shifted to a huge action-adventure title that incorporated more RPG influences and focused less on the traditional gameplay tenets.

9 Hidden Ones One of the original defining features of the Assassin's Creed games was the long-running struggle between the Assassin Brotherhood and the Templar Order, two diametrically opposed forces that recurred throughout each game. As the Assassin Brotherhood was founded late in the 11th century, however, games taking place before that cutoff would be out of luck. headtopics.com

7 Collectible Loot Assassin's Creed has always featured a variety of ways for an Assassin or Hidden One to become more powerful over the course of a game, but the modern games vastly expanded this through significantly more robust RPG elements.

5 Eagle Vision Eagle vision is a long-time staple of the Assassin's Creed series, originally appearing as a kind of sixth sense that Assassin protagonists were able to tap into the get a better perspective on their surroundings. In Assassin's Creed Origins, however, the name took on a more literal flair, with Bayek's eagle Senu replacing the traditional mechanic. headtopics.com

4 Pickpocketing One perk of being as stealthy as an Assassin or Hidden One is the ability to lift objects or coin off of someone else without being noticed, a skill that Assassins used to frequently employ in the series. This feature was missing in Assassin's Creed Origins and Odyssey, however, returning in Valhalla in only a limited capacity that allowed key items to be stolen.

Read more:

screenrant »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Review: ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ is a return to what made early games so greatWith a smaller game, Ubisoft Bordeaux creates a focused campaign that’s a counterpoint to past projects

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: All Tales Of Baghdad LocationsSecrets are tucked all over Assassin's Creed Mirage, and The Tales of Baghdad add plenty of new story opportunities.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to Solve Just Rewards EnigmaThe real enigma is how anyone thought this drawing remotely resembled any place in Assassin's Creed Mirage's Baghdad.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Secret Lost Book LocationAssassin's Creed Mirage has players scouring the city for books that have come missing. This includes a secret Lost Book.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: All Dervis' Rare Artifacts LocationsDervis is always on the lookout for rare trinkets in Assassin's Creed Mirage, and players can pick up a lot of resources by helping him.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage goes back to basics — and ends up basicAssassin’s Creed Mirage represents Ubisoft returning to the franchise’s earlier games with a renewed focus on stealth and assassination contracts.