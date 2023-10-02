5 Star Trek Furry Things That Are More Dangerous Than You Think

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Over the decades, furry creatures on Star Trek have turned out to be more dangerous than one might suspect based on their appearance alone. Some dangerous animals were the beloved pets of famed Starfleet officers such as Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy) or Lt. Worf (Michael Dorn).

Over the decades, furry creatures on Star Trek have turned out to be more dangerous than one might suspect based on their appearance alone. Some dangerous animals were the beloved pets of famed Starfleet officers such as Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy) or Lt. Worf (Michael Dorn). Other dangerous species could not be domesticated, but could instead be found in sanctuaries devoted to their continued care and preservation, whether established for educational purposes or run for profit by Ferengi entrepreneurs.

When these creatures were similar to Earth animals, humans in particular had a way of underestimating certain furry animals native to other planets, usually Class M designated worlds, believing their inherent natures to be close to what they found familiar, only to be surprised when the creatures' actions didn't match their expectations. The contrast between initial impressions and actual actions served as proof that even fauna deserved the same respect and understanding as more intelligent species, a theme that began with Star Trek: The Original Series and continued through Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Tribbles weren't always such devastating creatures, due to the role genetic modification played in their development. In Star Trek: Short Treks "The Trouble With Edward", Lt. Edward Larkin (H. Jon Benjamin) believed their biological composition of fur and meat made them an ideal food source, but for their slow rate of reproduction. His 2250s experiments to increase their reproductive rate were overwhelmingly successful, but resulted in his own death and these augment tribbles becoming the dominant version of the species. Further experimentation created the toothy "attack tribble," fortunately contained to Daystrom Station as of 2401 in Star Trek: Picard season 3.

4 Mugato Mugato, also known as Mugatu, Mugutu, or even Gumato, were native to the planet Neural, where they coexisted with the planet's humanoid population, who knew that mugato were more dangerous than they looked. Mugato were ape-like creatures covered in white fur, with distinctive horns atop their heads and spikes trailing down their spines. They looked similar to Earth's gorillas, but the mugato diet was far more carnivorous, as indicated by their sharp teeth, clawed prehensile hands and feet, and venomous bite. Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) learned firsthand just how bad the bite could be when he visited Neural, and had to rely on primitive medicine for treatment.

By the 2380s of Star Trek: Lower Decks, mugato were deemed an endangered species. They were discovered in the wilds of Frylon IV, where they were the targets of both Denobulan scientists and Ferengi poachers. The mugato displayed their ferocity quite easily to the researchers, who sadly perished. The Ferengi traders, however, found ways of subduing them, so they could sell their valuable horns, and only ceased their poaching only after Ensigns Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) and Samanthan Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) convinced them a mugato-themed tourist destination would be more profitable.

3 Sehlat Some of Star Trek's most famous Vulcans such as Subcommander T'Pol (Jolene Blalock), Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy), and Lt. Tuvok (Tim Russ) all kept sehlats as pets, which implied that these furry creatures were gentle by nature, but sehlats were more dangerous than they seemed. These large, powerful animals were similar in size to Earth's wild cats, with bear-like features and prominent six-inch teeth that marked them as the descendants of predators. Sehlats' aggressive tempers could be calmed through consistent regular feeding, not unlike Vulcans' adherence to strict control of their own emotions through ritual and meditation.

Indeed, the practice of keeping sehlats as pets was an apt metaphor for Vulcan children learning to maintain control over something as inherently wild as their own inner natures. The bond between them was a mutually beneficial attachment, with the sehlat being fed, and the child attaining the trust and protection of an otherwise wild animal. Sehlats could be long-lived, and remain within families, like when Ambassador Sarek (Mark Lenard) passed his sehlat, I-Chaya, to his son Spock. While not sapient, I-Chaya was Spock's valued friend who nonetheless taught him an important life lesson, seen in Star Trek: The Animated Series season 1, episode 2 "Yesteryear".

2 Targ The widespread appearance of Klingon targs in everything from cuisine to children's stories made them seem more harmless than they actually were. They resembled wild boars of Earth, appearing about the same shape and size but for the thick, wiry fur and sharp spines along their backs. As domesticated animals, targs were kept as both pets and livestock, sometimes with little distinction between the two cultural roles. Even domesticated targs were relatively formidable, possessing the same warlike spirit as their Klingon keepers, and capable of wanton destruction despite -- or perhaps because of -- their ultimate destination often being a Klingon's dinner.

According to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's General Martok (J.G. Hertzler), his own pet targ was as much of a warrior as he was, and yearned to return to the glorious freedom of the wilderness, and it was these wild targs that were even more dangerous than their domesticated brethren. As herd animals, they could easily overwhelm an opponent just by acting on instinct, and their natural weapons of spikes, hooves, and tusks gave them ample opportunities to attack. They were certainly far more dangerous than the watered-down reputation that preceded them thanks to creations like Toby the Targ holonovels and simple plush toys made in their image.

1 Moopsy Moopsy was introduced on Star Trek: Lower Decks as the cutest and most dangerous alien yet. It was a small round creature with a pure white pelt, short legs, and dark, round eyes. Its high-pitched call gave it its name, further adding to its deceptive cuteness. Relatively little was known about Moopsy, including whether it was the only member of its species or whether more Moopsies existed beyond the walls of Narj's Magical Menagerarium. One, of course, was all that was needed to verify Moopsy's true and seemingly paradoxical nature: that of a voracious predator, capable of liquifying the bones of its prey before drinking them. Moopsy was nonetheless beloved by many.

A free Moopsy posed a genuine threat to those in its path inStar Trek: Lower Decks' menagerie. Moopsies did not form bonds like many other creatures that could be kept as pets. They fed on the liquid bones of any creatures at all, including those that seemed stronger and more powerful than themselves. While slow-moving due to its stature and small appendages, Moopsies could launch themselves at victims with terrifying leaps and drain them of their bones in a matter of moments. Their presence wasn't always a forsworn death sentence, however; Moopsy was guided by its own ravenous appetite, and it could be distracted by stray bones or teeth to lead it back into containment.

Moopsy was a particularly cute creature new to Star Trek with its appearance in Star Trek: Lower Decks, with the contrast between its innocuous outward appearance and its true dangerous nature contributing to the story's comedy. Other furry creatures provided their own lessons in understanding that life was more complex than it appeared. Star Trek has always encouraged people to look beyond initial impressions, after all, and one only needed to encounter a dangerous specimen once to discover that lesson certainly applied to fauna just as much as it did to the intelligent species of the galaxy.