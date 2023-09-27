5 reasons to go deep into Maine Woods, a park twice the size of Acadia

The public parkland project on the Appalachian Trail is a haven for camping, hiking, biking, fishing, cross-country skiing and stargazing. Gorman Chairback Lodge and Cabins was built as a private camp in 1867 and sits on the shores of Long Pond in the Katahdin Ironworks Jo-Mary Forest.

Little Lyford Lodge & Cabins, which dates from 1873 and is also in the KI Jo-Mary Forest, is one of the oldest continuously operating sporting camps in Maine.

Medawisla Lodge and Cabins, whose name means “loon” in the Abenaki’s language, is the youngest. The AMC opened it in 2017. Who has the best lobster roll in Maine? Locals share 6 favorites. At all three properties, guests socialize and dine in the main lodge, where breakfast and dinner are served. Amenities include complimentary canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and snowshoes, plus a communal wood-fire sauna and telescopes. The nightly rate includes the two main meals and a trail lunch.

“You can sit in our lodges with your friends, with your family,” said Zussman, whose organization will celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2026. “We have journals of stories going back literally 100 years that you can peruse.”Maine Woods is teeming with fish — some you can catch, others you can only admire.

The organization runs three rustic lodges in addition to more than 30 tent sites and a pair of lean-tos. Barnard Forest does not have accommodations, but Tatko said the club may allow backcountry camping in the future.If you prefer to sleep in the great indoors, the lodges offer private cabins and shared bunkhouses. Each property has “a different feel,” Zussman said. Prices vary by type and season, from $55 a night for a campsite to more than $500 for a cabin with a full meal plan in the fall. AMC members receive 20 percent off rates.

Who has the best lobster roll in Maine? Locals share 6 favorites.

in 2026. “We have journals of stories going back literally 100 years that you can peruse.”Maine Woods is teeming with fish — some you can catch, others you can only admire.To bring back threatened species, the AMC has reopened 110 miles of stream habitat and is restoring the west branch of the Pleasant River, a critical ecosystem for the endangered Atlantic salmon.

“We’ve got Atlantic salmon returning here for the first time in 180 years,” Tatko said.