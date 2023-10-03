5 people, ages 18 to 22, wounded in shooting on campus of Morgan State University in Baltimore

October 03, 2023 at 10:55 pm PDTBaltimore police respond to a shooting at Morgan State University, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Balitmore.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the five victims, four males and one female, are between the ages of 18 and 22. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, he told reporters at a late night news conference.

After the gunfire erupted, authorities asked people to stay indoors and avoid the area. Police later said it was no longer an active shooter situation and the shelter-in-place order was lifted around 12:30 a.m.

The shooting happened amid a week of activities ahead of the school’s homecoming game on Saturday. The coronation of Mister & Miss Morgan State was scheduled for Tuesday night at the Murphy Fine Arts Center. headtopics.com

“First I was wondering what they were running for, then I was wondering where we should go,” he said. Glenmore Blackwood came to the campus after hearing from his son, a senior who told him the shooting occurred just as festivities for the coronation were concluding.

