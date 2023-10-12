5 officers shot and wounded in Minnesota, gunman still at large

Five officers from different law enforcement agencies were shot and wounded Thursday morning in Minnesota, and the suspected gunman is at large, officials saidThe cops went to a home before 8 a.m. and were met inside by a man who opened fire on them, the station reported.

Three of the officers were taken to North Memorial Hospital in the Minneapolis suburb of Robbinsdale, while two others were taken to a hospital in St. Cloud, according to Robbinsdale Police Capt. John Elder, who said that none of the wounds appeared to be life-threatening.Elder said he did not know which departments the wounded officers were from, but that they came from multiple agencies.

A man who described himself as the best friend of the first officer who was struck by gunfire told Fox 59 that the victim was out of surgery after taking two bullets to the chest. Video from KARE-TV showed law enforcement converging on a rural area with homes in the trees surrounded by farm fields. An armored vehicle was seen driving on the edge of one field.

5 officers shot in Benton County, MinnesotaFive officers were shot in Glendorado Township, near Princeton, Thursday morning, authorities told FOX 9.

