5 Obvious The Nightmare Before Christmas Spinoffs That Disney Has Ignored For 30 Years

Come on, Disney! The Nightmare Before Christmas takes the audience to Halloween Town, where as the name says, Halloween is the most important day of the year.

Halloween Town is populated by monsters and other beings associated with Halloween, among them Jack Skellington (voiced by Chris Sarandon), the town’s “Pumpkin King”. Tired of the same annual Halloween routine, Jack wanders into the woods and stumbles upon Christmas Town, where he gets the idea of bringing Christmas to Halloween Town… but with a sinister twist that doesn’t go as he expected. The Nightmare Before Christmas gave a satisfying ending to the story of Jack and Sally (Catherine O’Hara), but this universe can easily be expanded as the movie set up five spinoffs right at the beginning.

The Nightmare Before Christmas' Other Holiday Doors Set Up Perfect Spinoff Movies Before viewers meet Jack and arrive at Halloween Town, they are introduced to the woods with seven trees arranged in a circle, each one with one door.

