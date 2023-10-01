5 Futurama Fan Theories That The Show Confirmed

Adult animation favorite Futurama has generated countless fan theories over the years, but only a few have ever been confirmed. Futurama returned to screens in 2023 for its eleventh season, a whole decade after its last episode. This is Futurama's third reboot after cancelation, the first being in 2003, and then again in 2013, and if it is canceled again in the future, perhaps audiences will see it return for a fourth time in 2033.

5 Leela's Not Human, But A Mutant Leela's character is introduced as an orphan alien, with no connection or knowledge of where she came from or who her parents are. In the season 2 episode "I Second That Emotion," Leela crosses paths with the Mutant species that live in the sewers beneath the city, in an attempt to locate Nibbler, who had been flushed down the toilet by Bender. At a closer look, Leela's parents can be seen in these scenes, with one woman sharing a lot of resemblances with Leela, including the one eye and purple hair.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Over the years, Futurama's space-age adventures and dabbling with time travel have resulted in complicated timelines, leaving unanswered questions about the crew of Planet Express. With storylines focussing on parallel worlds, characters living out multiple lifetimes, and deaths and revivals, it can be confusing to follow. Fans have been quick to allude to possible theories to answer said questions, but only a few have ever been confirmed in canon.

The couple wasn't reintroduced until the season 4 episode "Leela's Homeworld,"when Leela attends a reunion at her orphanage. Accompanying her, Fry discovers a note written in an alien language that was found with Leela when she was left, eventually leading to Leela reuniting with her birth parents, horrified to find out that, unlike the rest of the species, the only mutation she was born with was her eye, and so they gave her away with the hopes of her having a normal life.

4 Bender Wasn't Actually Deprogrammed, He Just Got High In the pilot episode, Bender tells Fry that he is unable to go against his programming. Depressed and contemplating using a suicide booth, Fry suggests Bender tries to pull his life back together, and Bender ends up hitting his antenna against a light bulb, sending a shock through his metal body. This makes his demeanor suddenly change, and he agrees with Fry, deciding to live. It'd been greatly assumed that the shock caused Bender's programming to falter, leading to the change in his personality that then developed throughout the show.

However, in the episode "Hell Is Other Robots,"Bender develops an addiction to electricity like a human would a drug. It's clear that Bender wasn't allowing himself to be electrocuted consistently since the pilot, but what it does prove is that being high on electricity has allowed Bender to realize that his programming isn't as engraved into him as he once thought. This would explain Bender's behavior throughout the show, and with a set of confusing morals, it makes sense for Bender to continue his life with the realization what he was designed to do is more of a suggestion, rather than an order.

3 The Real Reason Zoidberg Is Still Around It's often wondered why Zoidberg still has a job at Planet Express, especially as his role as a doctor is used in the very loose sense of the word. The rest of the characters are frequently frustrated with Zoidberg's incompetence and lack of understanding of the race he supposedly cares for, and seeing as Professor Farnsworth doesn't hesitate to chop and change his crew at a moment's notice, Zoidberg's continuing employment is baffling. It's not until the season six episode "The Tip of the Zoidberg" that audiences learn more about Farnsworth and Zoidberg's backstories.

After refusing the Planet Express crew's demands for Zoidberg to be fired, memories from Farnsworth's past reveal that Zoidberg once saved his life from a yeti. The two had been sent on a mission by Mom to track down the yeti, and after Farnsworth is attacked, fears he has contracted hyper-malaria. The disease could affect him immediately or lie dormant, waiting to strike at any moment, and so makes Zoidberg promise to mercy kill him if he ever starts to present symptoms. Despite his incompetence, Zoidberg does have one purpose as a Doctor: to wait until the disease consumes Farnsworth.

2 Nibbler Sent Fry To The Year 3000 In the Futurama pilot, just as Fry falls back into the chamber, a small shadow can be seen to the side. A thousand years later, Fry awakes in the Year 3000 and joins Planet Express, unaware that the cause of his arrival there was lurking around his ankles. Four episodes into the first season, Fry and Leela find themselves on Vergon 6 on the brink of collapse and cross paths with the tiny creature of Nibbler. Leela decides to bring Nibbler back to Earth with them. Audiences looked back to the pilot, comparing the shadow to the silhouette of Nibbler, wondering if Leela's pet was connected to Fry's arrival in the future.

Despite being assumed to be a cute and cuddly creature with little knowledge, Nibbler is treated like a baby but in "The Why of Fry," it's revealed he is a member of the ancient Nibblonian race, whose purpose is to protect the universe and ensuring the protection of those who can help him do so. Fry is one of these people, and so Nibbler travels back in time, ensuring that he is trapped in the cryogenic tube and can be present in the year 3000 to save Earth from a Brain Spawn attack.

1 Futurama And Disenchantment Are Set In The Same Universe Matt Groening (the man behind both Futurama and The Simpsons) created Disenchantment in 2018, an animated fantasy set fictional, medieval kingdom of Dreamland. It's been theorized by fans that Disenchantment and Futurama are set within the same universe, and in the Disenchantment episode "Dreamland Falls," a split-second appearance is made by Fry and Professor, who are seen in a time machine. This was a clear reference to the Futurama episode "The Late Philip J. Fry," sparking conversation about whether the two shows were connected.

As the first season since the airing of Disenchantment, Futurama season 11 confirmed this theory. The fictional kingdom of Dreamland is set in an era known as the Second Middle Ages, which is then introduced in season 11 of Futurama. After the destruction of New York in 2308, society developed an appearance of castles and fantasy creatures, much like Dreamland. According to canon, this period lasted for the majority of the twenty-fourth century. Although it's never been confirmed when Disenchantment was set, it is known that it was roughly 700 years before the start of Futurama, meaning the two could align with one another.