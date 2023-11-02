5 Dow Jones Stocks to Track If Market Corrects

However, it’s a smart idea to keep your watch list current during market downturns. Stocks that hold up better than others in a correction are often poised for big gains when the broad market rallies., as the Dow comprises only 30 large-cap companies, whereas the S&P 500 includes 500 diverse stocks.

Quality depends on various factors such as financial health, management, and growth prospects, not just its market price. The stock is forming a consolidation below its July 18 high of $366.78 and closed on October 31, 3.3% above its 50-day moving average.

Amgen stock fell to a session low of $249.70 on October 31, managing to hold above its September 6 low of $248.38. UnitedHealth earnings data show the company has a long history of beating both revenue and net income views. When the company reported quarterly results on October 13, it said lower-than-anticipated medical costs helped the bottom line. The company also increased its full-year guidance.Dow component IBM, which over the years has completely reinvented itself and is now a tech services firm, rather than a hardware maker, has shown excellent price action since its most recent earnings report.

