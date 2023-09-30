5 common myths and misconceptions about breast cancer, according to a doctor

One in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime — but despite its prevalence, there are still some common myths surrounding the disease. "Mammograms are often able to detect early-stage breast cancer before any symptoms." One in every eight women in the U.S.

There are a number of additional breast signs and symptoms that should alert you to consult a doctor for further evaluation, Kalambo said.

The American Cancer Society no longer recommends a clinical breast exam or a breast self-exam as a screening method for women in the U.S. It’s important to be on the lookout for any of the signs below and to report them to your doctor right away, according to the doctor:

Swelling in or around your breast, armpit or collarbone Skin changes such as breast thickening, redness, scaling, itching or swelling (with or without a lump)Breast pain lasting for more than four to six weeks (less common symptom) headtopics.com

Myth No 2 - You need to learn how to do a monthly self-exam

