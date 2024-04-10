5 chase suspects may have been involved in road rage incident before deputies opened fire, HPD says

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said two deputies opened fire at an armed suspect as four others took off on foot at the end of a chase. Authorities believe five suspects may have been involved in a road rage incident before prompting a chase on Tuesday. One of the suspects was shot and killed by a deputy following the pursuit, and a fifth remains at large. The Houston Police Department said the deadly shooting happened along Bertwood Street near Tidwell Park at about 2 p.m.

According to police, it all started when Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies located a car that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a road rage incident. The deputies tried to pull a car over, but the driver didn't stop. The deputies pursued the suspects into the city's northeast area before the suspects crashed into a ditch along Polly Street, HPD said. That's when the five suspects got out of the vehicle and took off on foot. The fourth suspect was seen walking between two houses in the 9700 block of Bertwood before he allegedly grabbed at the waistband area of his pants. An HCSO deputy told him to stop, but the suspect took out a gun, police said. HPD said the deputy shot the suspect, who reportedly fell to the ground and shot back, hitting a patrol vehicle multiple times

Chase Suspects Road Rage Deputies Armed Shooting Pursuit Houston Police Department Harris County Sheriff's Office

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc13houston / 🏆 255. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Uplift Harris: Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Harris County over guaranteed income programTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Tuesday that he has sued Harris County over Uplift Harris, a guaranteed income program that would provide nearly 2,000 residents with $500 per month for 18 months.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Harris County over guaranteed income program 'Uplift Harris'The attorney general claims the Uplift Harris program 'redistributes public money in a manner that violates the Texas Constitution.'

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

HPD: Officers shoot 2 armed suspects in Waller CountyThe officers were shot at after they were trying to approach one of the suspects who was wanted on multiple charges, including deadly conduct and theft.

Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »

Harris County deputy-involved shooting: 1 person dead after brief chaseOne person has died after a deputy involved shooting in Harris County near Bertwood Street.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Kamala Harris dodges on why Biden-Harris campaign uses TikTok despite national security concernsVice President dodged questions on Sunday about why the Biden-Harris campaign is actively using the Chinese-owned app, TikTok, despite national security concerns.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Son charged after mom found shot to death inside north Harris County home, sheriff saysChristopher Melendez, 27, is charged with murder after his mom, Anna Iris Melendez, 52, was found shot to death inside her home.

Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »