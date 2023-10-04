5 charts show how rising bond yields are wreaking havoc in markets

A rapid surge in U.S. bond yields is taking a toll on interest-rate sensitive portions of the stock market, stirring investor unease and raising questions about the durability of the 2023 bull run for equities.

A sharp stock-market selloff on Tuesday saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA turn negative for the year, while the S&P 500 SPX posted its lowest close since June 1. However, while technology stocks tend to be rate-sensitive, the Nasdaq-100 NDX is holding its own versus its large-cap peers.

Home builders Shares of home builders, which initially rallied earlier this year as rising mortgage rates squeezed the supply of existing homes for sales, may have run out of road. The unrelenting rise in Treasury yields has pushed up mortgage rates, exceeding 8% for some buyers. headtopics.com

The SPDR S&P Homebuilder ETF XHB steadied Wednesday, but is down 3.3% so far this week and has dropped more than 13% from its 52-week high set in August, according to FactSet.

Read: September’s U.S. stock-market rout left just 1 winner as defensive sectors failed to provide shelter Utilities are viewed as a defensive play in part due to their high dividend yields, which means they trade in a manner similar to bonds, but with Treasurys and other bonds seeing yields rise, utility shares appear less attractive. Utilities also tend to carry high levels of debt, providing another avenue of rate sensitivity, analysts note. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

U.S. 30-year yield briefly tops 5% amid Washington dysfunction, then slips on ADP dataThe yield on the 30-year Treasury briefly rises above 5% amid political chaos in Washington, then dips as U.S. private-sector employment data misses...

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Yield, Lido & Ethereum – European Wrap 4 OctoberDeFi platform Yield Protocol has announced its closure, citing weak demand for fixed-rate borrowing. The news comes against the backdrop of mounting r

Stock market likely to correct if 10-year Treasury yield reaches 5%, RBC saysThe 10-year Treasury yield's recent push above 4.3% is aborting an upswing for stocks that began year ago, says Robert Sluymer, technical strategist at RBC...

Yield Protocol to permanently 'wind down' operations by December 2023All borrowing and lending on the Yield Protocol will end by December 31st.

Dollar slips but remains near 11-month high amid U.S. bond yield boost By Investing.comDollar slips but remains near 11-month high amid U.S. bond yield boost

10-year Treasury yield touches fresh 16-year highU.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, with the 10-year Treasury yield trading at levels last seen in 2007.