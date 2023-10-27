5 affordable things to do around town to celebrate Halloween weekend

– If you’re looking for some Halloween-themed events and activities to enjoy in the Houston area this weekend, you’re in luck there’s plenty to see and do for the entire family.Amanda Sorena, a local mom and writer, put together a list of her favorite events for families.2.

Haunted House at Imperial Park Recreation Center - Sugar Land, 234 Matlage Way4. Howl-o-ween Dog Parade & Costume Contest at Levy Park - Upper KirbyHeather Kansteiner is a supervising producer for Houston Life. She has been part of the team since the show launched in 2016. She loves all things Houston and enjoys sharing what makes the city a great place to live, work and play.

Read more:

KPRC2 »

Halloween spending expected to exceed $12 billion this yearAn estimated 73% of Americans will celebrate Halloween or participate in Halloween activities this year. Read more ⮕

Quickly recap your Thursday morning headlines with Click2Houston! Oct. 26, 2023Visit Click2Houston.com for breaking news in Houston, Texas from KPRC. Houston, Texas breaking news, headlines, weather, and sports. The latest local Houston, Texas news and more from NBC TV's local affiliate in Houston, Texas, KPRC - Houston's Channel 2. Read more ⮕

Halloween DUI enforcement period begins ThursdayHere are the top stories from the noon newscast on October 25, 2023. Read more ⮕

Dusty Baker to announce retirement at news conference, USA Today reportsDusty Baker is retiring after spending four years managing the Houston Astros, according to Bob Nightengale. Read more ⮕

Kaley Cuoco Explains Why Baby Matilda Has 10 Halloween CostumesKaley Cuoco shared why she has 10 different Halloween ensembles for 6-month-old daughter Matilda Read more ⮕

Airbnb deploys AI anti-party system as Halloween approachesAirbnb is using a new AI-driven anti-party system to reduce property damage caused by this year's Halloween parties. Read more ⮕